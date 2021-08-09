Second City Actress Jenna Steege Joins The Cast Of LATE NITE CATECHISM In Chicago

Late Nite Catechism reopens September 10 at the Greenhouse Theater Center. Second City Actress, Jenna Steege, takes over as "Sister" There's a new Sister in town and she says, "Let's get back in the habit!"

The hit comedy, LATE NITE CATECHISM, reopens on Friday, September 10 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. And Sister is eager to flex her ruler.

Call it Loretta Young meets Carol Burnett, with a little Whoopi Goldberg thrown in. The show is part catechism class, part stand-up comedy routine. Written by Vicki Quade & Maripat Donovan, it's an interactive comedy, one of the longest running shows in Chicago and U.S. theater history.

Quade, who is also the show's producer, has created an incentive: "During opening weekend, any audience member who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free, "Get Out of Hell Free" card as our thanks."

Second City actress Jenna Steege joins the cast as "Sister" and will perform on opening night. Steege is a graduate of the Second City Training Center's House Ensemble, Conservatory and Musical Improv programs, iO, the Annoyance, and The Artistic Home's Meisner program.

She is also a founding member of STACKED: All-Female Musical Improv, which has toured comedy festivals internationally.

Her recent stage credits include the Jeff-nominated How I Learned to Drive, The School for Lies (u/s) and Miracle on 34th Street: A Radio Play (The Artistic Home), Yippee Kiyay Merry Christmas: The Die Hard Musical (The Den), Broken Record: A Contemporary Musical (Stage 773), and TAPPED: A Treasonous Musical Comedy (Theatre Wit). Her film credits include Crossed and Logging Town.

Now celebrating its 28th year, LATE NITE CATECHISM opened in 1993 and had been running in Chicago ever since, only forced to take a break during the pandemic.

In addition to Steege, the role of "Sister" will also be played by long-standing actresses Mary Zentmyer and Liz Cloud at the Greenhouse.

