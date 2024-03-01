Saint Sebastian Players Perform BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Next Month

The Saint Sebastian Players’ 42nd season will conclude with the classic romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon. Performances take place April 19–May 12, 2024 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).

In Barefoot in the Park, Paul and Corie are newlyweds in every sense of the word. Following their six-day honeymoon, Corie's conservative mother Ethel arrives for a surprise visit. Playing matchmaker, Corie invites their eccentric upstairs neighbor Mr. Velasco for dinner with Ethel. What could go wrong?

Directing Barefoot in the Park is Jack Dugan Carpenter, whose previous SSP directing credits include Charley’s Aunt, The Woman in Black, Measure for Measure and Figments. As managing director of The Plagiarists, he directed the company’s final production, When You Awake You Will Remember Everything, and their productions of These Saints Will Burn, War Song, Matryoshka, Caesura: A Butchery, Münsterspiel, Some Like It Red and The Epic of Gilgamesh.

The cast includes Alexandra T. Cross*, Joshua Paul Wright*, Donaldson Cardenas, Tom Ochocinski, Christian Davis Aldridge and Jill Chukerman Test* (*denotes SSP company member). The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella (set designer), Robert-Eric West (costume designer), Sean Smyth (sound designer), Paula Kenar (properties manager), Melinda “MJ” Deamon (intimacy director) and Jim Masini and Lauren Miller (co-producers). Also on the team are John Jacobsen (lighting designer) and Elaina Miller (stage manager).



SSP will announce its 43rd season this spring.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago’s North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/production-history.

