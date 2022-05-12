SUMMER OF LOVE, THE HITS FROM 1967 & MORE Announced At Metropolis

The music of the sixties and more come alive at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre with Summer of Love, The Hits from 1967 & More June 26, 2022.

SoundTracks Of A Generation presents the Summer of Love 1967 and the rock concert that changed music: The Monterey International Pop Festival. It was the high point of a catalytic year in art, fashion and music.

We've culled the music from the end of the year charts of Chicago's two AM Radio powerhouses at the time, WCFL, WLS and also from Billboard Magazine's Top 100 hits to form our playlist.

1967 was the year that debuted 'The Doors and the release of Jefferson Airplane's 'Surrealistic Pillow'. It was the year that The Beatles released Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band and Magical Mystery Tour. Groups such as The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, Mamas & Papas, Buffalo Springfield and The Buckinghams were just a few of the dynamic acts that drove the music scene and we perform songs from all of those bands. It was at the Monterey Pop Festival that iconic performances were delivered by Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Janis Joplin, and Otis Redding.

The 10 piece band The Summer of Love 1967 churns out the energy and captures the freshness of a new idea with some of the most iconic music ever recorded.

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Summer of Love, The Hits from 1967 & More will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday, 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.

