SPOOKY & GAY: A Queer Horror Storytelling Cabaret Takes Stage at The Newport Theatre

The performance will take place on October 4th.
Floridian performing artist Bruce Ryan Costella (he/they) will bring the touring show SPOOKY & GAY to the Newport Theatre as a part of their month-long Halloween tour.
Spooky & Gay is a queer horror storytelling cabaret, featuring original stories, scary songs and standup by award-winning solo theatremaker Bruce Ryan Costella (he/they) of Orlando. Think Goosebumps - but gayer!
Spooky & Gay toured 50 performances across North America last year, was an official selection of the Twin Cities Horror Festival in 2022 as well as the recipient of the box office award at Tampa Fringe festival for best sold show.
The Newport Theatre
956 West Newport Ave, Chicago, IL, 60657
October 4th at 8:00p
