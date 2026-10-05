SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD and More Set for Oil Lamp Theater 2027 Season

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

​Oil Lamp Theater, currently presenting Dial M for Murder, through November 1, has revealed its 2027 season. The season opens with a love story signed in ink, Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise, February 12, 2027 - March 21, 2027, followed by a play that captures a moment in time, Time Stands Still, April 16, 2027 - May 16, 2027, then next summer, a musical about journeying forward from Jason Robert Brown, Songs for a New World, June 11, 2027 - July 18, 2027 and continuing with a dark, thrilling comedy perfect for the fall season, Witch, September 17, 2027 - October 24, 2027. All performances take place at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. Four-show and three-show subscriptions are now on sale with single tickets going on sale Monday, Nov. 2. For more information on the new season and current productions, go to OilLampTheater.org.

The 2027 Oil Lamp Theater season includes:

Ken Ludwig’S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

February 12, 2027 - March 21, 2027

Written by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Artistic Director Elizabeth Mazur Levin

Preview Performances: Friday, Feb.12 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.

Opening Night: Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m; with additional Wednesday performances Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. (Understudy Performance); Wednesday, March 3 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The year is 1942. War is looming. Times are uncertain. A love that knows no bounds is blooming over a series of heartfelt, hopeful and hilariously handwritten letters. Travel back in time for a simpler love story. One that begins on the page. One that starts with “Dear Jack” and “Dear Louise.”

TIME STANDS STILL

April 16, 2027 - May 16, 2027

Written by Donald Margulies

Directed by Scott Shallenbarger

Preview Performances: Friday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m.

Opening Night: Saturday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m; with additional Wednesday performances Wednesday, April 21 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. (Understudy Performance); Wednesday, May 5 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Wednesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

A photojournalist and foreign correspondent must decide: are they meant to capture a moment or change its ending? When a choice is made and the dust settles, they must pick up the pieces and forge a way forward. Take a look behind the lens in this smart, witty drama and discover what it costs to hold the camera and make time stand still.

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

June 11, 2027 - July 18, 2027

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Original Orchestration by Brian Besterman and Jason Robert Brown

Directed by Christina Ramirez

Music Directed by Aaron Kahn

Preview Performances: Friday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m.

Opening Night: Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m; with additional Wednesday performances Wednesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. (Understudy Performance); Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. There are no performances on Saturday, July 3 or Sunday, July 4.

Take one step, one small step into this powerful song cycle about facing your fears, changing your mind, embracing new experiences and leaping into the unknown. Written by acclaimed composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown, audiences are invited to experience the bold characters and unique stories in a musical unlike any other they may have seen.

WITCH

September 17, 2027 - October 24, 2027

Written by Jen Silverman

Directed by Susan Gorman

Preview Performances: Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m.

Opening Night: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m; with additional Wednesday performances Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Understudy Performance); Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

If an opportunity comes knocking, would you shake its hand? In this dark comedy, one may find out just what it takes to come out on top. Will their fate be sealed with sorcery or do they dare to dance with the devil? How far would you go to make your wildest dreams come true?

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 10 Hrs 08 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming