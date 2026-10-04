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Photos: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER at Oil Lamp Theater

Performances will run through November 1.

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Oil Lamp Theater will present Dial M for Murder, now playing through November 1, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original play by Frederick Knott and directed by Daniel King, at Oil Lamp Theater. See photos!

Alfred Hitchcock's adored, chilling thriller gets a modern twist that no one sees coming. A murderous misstep begins a high-stakes hunt for the real criminal as time is quickly running out. This captivating, heart-racing play leaves audiences on the edge of their seats while the mystery of the year unravels before their eyes. Will the clues unlock the right person, or will an innocent victim pay the price? The suspenseful play is to die for…
The cast of Dial M for Murder includes John Chambers (he/him, Tony Wendice); Charlotte Foster (she/her, Maxine Hadley); Paige Klopfenstein (she/her, Margot Wendice); Robert Austin Love (he/him, Lesgate); James Sparling (he/him, Inspector Hubbard); Cooper Bohn (he/him, Tony Wendice U/S); Ava Pirie (she/her, Maxine Hadley U/S); Daria Koon (she/they, Margot Wendice U/S); Thomas Ferro (he/him, Lesgate U/S) and Matt Hellyer (he/him Inspector Hubbard U/S).

The production team includes Daniel King (he/him, director); Spencer Donovan (he/him, scenic designer); Taylor Pfenning (she/her, Costume Designer); Jamie Macpherson (she/her, intimacy choreographer and fight director); Conner Nicoson (they/them, technical director); Connor Windle (she/her, production manager); Brenden Delcorio (he/him, stage manager); Rick Reid (he/him, sound designer); Rachel D. Hemm (she/her, lighting designer); Ellen Markus (she/her, props designer); Gigi Bjork-Nelson (she/her, assistant stage manager) and Rose Leisner (she/her, company manager).

Photo credit: Gosia Matuszewska/Gosia Photography

Photos: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER at Oil Lamp Theater — photo 1 of 7


Paige Klopfenstein and Charlotte Foster

Photos: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER at Oil Lamp Theater — photo 2 of 7


Charlotte Foster and Paige Klopfenstein

Photos: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER at Oil Lamp Theater — photo 3 of 7


John Chambers and Robert Austin Love

Photos: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER at Oil Lamp Theater — photo 4 of 7


John Chambers and Robert Austin Love

Photos: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER at Oil Lamp Theater — photo 5 of 7


Paige Klopfenstein, John Chambers and James Sparling

Photos: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER at Oil Lamp Theater — photo 6 of 7


Charlotte Foster, Paige Klopfenstein and John Chambers

Photos: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER at Oil Lamp Theater — photo 7 of 7


Paige Klopfenstein and John Chambers

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