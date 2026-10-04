Photos: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER at Oil Lamp Theater

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Oil Lamp Theater will present Dial M for Murder, now playing through November 1, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original play by Frederick Knott and directed by Daniel King, at Oil Lamp Theater. See photos!

Alfred Hitchcock's adored, chilling thriller gets a modern twist that no one sees coming. A murderous misstep begins a high-stakes hunt for the real criminal as time is quickly running out. This captivating, heart-racing play leaves audiences on the edge of their seats while the mystery of the year unravels before their eyes. Will the clues unlock the right person, or will an innocent victim pay the price? The suspenseful play is to die for…

The cast of Dial M for Murder includes John Chambers (he/him, Tony Wendice); Charlotte Foster (she/her, Maxine Hadley); Paige Klopfenstein (she/her, Margot Wendice); Robert Austin Love (he/him, Lesgate); James Sparling (he/him, Inspector Hubbard); Cooper Bohn (he/him, Tony Wendice U/S); Ava Pirie (she/her, Maxine Hadley U/S); Daria Koon (she/they, Margot Wendice U/S); Thomas Ferro (he/him, Lesgate U/S) and Matt Hellyer (he/him Inspector Hubbard U/S).

The production team includes Daniel King (he/him, director); Spencer Donovan (he/him, scenic designer); Taylor Pfenning (she/her, Costume Designer); Jamie Macpherson (she/her, intimacy choreographer and fight director); Conner Nicoson (they/them, technical director); Connor Windle (she/her, production manager); Brenden Delcorio (he/him, stage manager); Rick Reid (he/him, sound designer); Rachel D. Hemm (she/her, lighting designer); Ellen Markus (she/her, props designer); Gigi Bjork-Nelson (she/her, assistant stage manager) and Rose Leisner (she/her, company manager).

Photo credit: Gosia Matuszewska/Gosia Photography



Paige Klopfenstein and Charlotte Foster

Charlotte Foster and Paige Klopfenstein

John Chambers and Robert Austin Love

John Chambers and Robert Austin Love

Paige Klopfenstein, John Chambers and James Sparling

Charlotte Foster, Paige Klopfenstein and John Chambers

Paige Klopfenstein and John Chambers

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