Photos: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER at Oil Lamp Theater
Performances will run through November 1.
Oil Lamp Theater will present Dial M for Murder, now playing through November 1, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original play by Frederick Knott and directed by Daniel King, at Oil Lamp Theater. See photos!
Alfred Hitchcock's adored, chilling thriller gets a modern twist that no one sees coming. A murderous misstep begins a high-stakes hunt for the real criminal as time is quickly running out. This captivating, heart-racing play leaves audiences on the edge of their seats while the mystery of the year unravels before their eyes. Will the clues unlock the right person, or will an innocent victim pay the price? The suspenseful play is to die for…
The cast of Dial M for Murder includes John Chambers (he/him, Tony Wendice); Charlotte Foster (she/her, Maxine Hadley); Paige Klopfenstein (she/her, Margot Wendice); Robert Austin Love (he/him, Lesgate); James Sparling (he/him, Inspector Hubbard); Cooper Bohn (he/him, Tony Wendice U/S); Ava Pirie (she/her, Maxine Hadley U/S); Daria Koon (she/they, Margot Wendice U/S); Thomas Ferro (he/him, Lesgate U/S) and Matt Hellyer (he/him Inspector Hubbard U/S).
The production team includes Daniel King (he/him, director); Spencer Donovan (he/him, scenic designer); Taylor Pfenning (she/her, Costume Designer); Jamie Macpherson (she/her, intimacy choreographer and fight director); Conner Nicoson (they/them, technical director); Connor Windle (she/her, production manager); Brenden Delcorio (he/him, stage manager); Rick Reid (he/him, sound designer); Rachel D. Hemm (she/her, lighting designer); Ellen Markus (she/her, props designer); Gigi Bjork-Nelson (she/her, assistant stage manager) and Rose Leisner (she/her, company manager).
Photo credit: Gosia Matuszewska/Gosia Photography
Paige Klopfenstein and Charlotte Foster
Charlotte Foster and Paige Klopfenstein
John Chambers and Robert Austin Love
John Chambers and Robert Austin Love
Paige Klopfenstein, John Chambers and James Sparling
Charlotte Foster, Paige Klopfenstein and John Chambers
Paige Klopfenstein and John Chambers
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
Topdog/Underdog
Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (9/17-11/01)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
God in a Hole
Bramble Arts Loft (10/01-10/17)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
The Years Between Us
The Lodge Performing Arts Center (10/15-10/18) PHOTOS
|
Sketch Playlist
iO Theater (9/17-12/17)