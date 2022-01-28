SOMETHING ROTTEN! Announced At Wirtz Center

It's not easy to compete with William Shakespeare, especially in the early 16th century when the famed playwright was at the top of his game. But the Bottom brothers give it their best shot when they come up with a "Renaissance revolution," a new kind of show - a musical.

That's the premise of the 10-time Tony Award-nominated musical, "Something Rotten!" presented by The Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts at Northwestern University, Feb. 10-20. The musical takes over the Ethel M. Barber Theater for 10 hilarious performances.

In the untold story of Shakespeare's greatest competition set in 1595, this musical comedy follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom on their creative journey. Thanks to a vision from Nostradamus's food-obsessed nephew, the brothers discover that the next big thing in theater involves singing, dancing and acting - all at the same time. While the struggling playwrights are stuck in the shadow of their Renaissance rock star William Shakespeare, their big dreams lead to the invention of musical theater and a whole lot of off-stage shenanigans.

"Audiences should come see 'Something Rotten!' because it's fun," said Wirtz Center guest director Rory Pelsue. "It is a love letter to theater and theatricality and theatrical convention and everything we've been missing during the past 18 months.

"The beauty of 'Something Rotten!' is it's a show for people who love Shakespeare and people who love musicals. It is also for people who hate Shakespeare and hate musicals because both Shakespeare and musicals are spoofed throughout."

Songs like, "Welcome to the Renaissance" and "The Black Death," offer a wacky take on history. Audiences will revisit everything from Renaissance fashion to the bubonic plague through the twisted lens of this 120-minute performance, which includes a 15 minute intermission.

Tickets for "Something Rotten!" are available online at wirtz.northwestern.edu or in-person at the Wirtz Center Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., located in the Barber Theater lobby at 30 Arts Circle Drive or by calling (847) 491-7282.

For patrons, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours (two days) of a show is required for entry. Northwestern is offering adult visitors COVID-19 rapid antigen testing to comply with guidelines.

The Wirtz Center has outlined guidelines related to COVID-19 for the safety of its student performers, staff and crew members, and patrons.

The Wirtz Center is a member of the Northwestern Arts Circle, which brings together film, humanities, literary arts, music, theater, dance and visual arts.