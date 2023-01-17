SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: A STEVIE WONDER EXPERIENCE WITH JOHN-MARK MCGAHA is Coming to Mercury Theater

Artists Lounge Live's Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Stevie Wonder Experience with John-Mark McGaha, written and directed by Angela Ingersoll and music directed by Will Kurk, will run February 23 - March 12, 2023 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Celebrate the genius and jubilation of Stevie Wonder with acclaimed singer and multi-instrumentalist John-Mark McGaha (The Ray Charles Legacy, Smokey Joe's Cafe). Backed by a phenomenal 7-piece band, McGaha radiates soul, charm, and generosity in a concert filled with moving stories and powerful music. Songs include: "For Once in My Life," "Isn't She Lovely," "Higher Ground," "You Are The Sunshine Of My Life," "Superstition," and "I Just Called to Say I Love You."

Tickets for Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Stevie Wonder Experience, priced $35-$75, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

The creative team for Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Stevie Wonder Experience is Angela Ingersoll (writer, director), Will Kurk (music director), John-Mark McGaha (story supervisor), Will Kurk (band arrangements) and Josh Rzepka (horn arrangements). The Artists Lounge Live Executive Producer is Michael Ingersoll and the Artistic Director is Angela Ingersoll.

The musicians include: John-Mark McGaha (headliner/piano/guitar), Will Kurk (music director/ piano/synth/vocal), Will Baggett (bass), Chuck Lacy (drums), Cherise Coaches (supporting vocals), Jessica Brooke Seals (supporting vocals), Josh Rzepka (trumpet) and Jesse Montijo (sax/flute).

About John-Mark McGaha

Broadway World cheers, "McGaha is marvelous... crystal-clear perfection." John-Mark McGaha is an acclaimed singer, actor, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist. He headlines concerts across the country with Artists Lounge Live, starring in Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha Sings Stevie Wonder, Someday At Christmas: John-Mark McGaha Sings Stevie Wonder, Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole, and A Nat King Cole Christmas. Theatre credits include starring Off-Broadway in the musical Cafe A Gogo and portraying jazz great Lionel Hampton in Tuxedo Junction. Other credits include Smokey Joe's Cafe; Violet; The Ray Charles Legacy; The Sinatra Legacy; and The Cash Legacy at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. Also a music arranger, he provided Music Direction and Adaptation for the world premiere musical Ocean 1222: A Black Family Christmas. Television appearances include a featured musical guest spot on BET's Centric Celebrates Selma: 50th Anniversary Music Special. McGaha began studying classical piano at the age of five. He attended Birmingham Southern College and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York. His central passion is worshipping God in

spirit and truth. He served as Director of Contemporary Worship and Arts at Trinity United Methodist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. John and his wife Grace have five beautiful children. Visit www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com.