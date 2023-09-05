SHUTTER SPEED's April Noel Will Appear on IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE

Writer and actress April Noel will be the featured guest on radio show and podcast It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee, airing Friday, September 8 at 3 PM CST on 101.5 FM out of Chicagoland’s Huntley community, and streaming in real-time at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

For those eager to hear from host Rikki Lee Travolta and the talented April Noel, the episode is available now as a podcast on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple, Amazon, Google, and all other major apps.

Noel appears on the program to promote the September 17th premiere stage reading of Shutter Speed – her newest full-length dramatic play. The talented writer has multiple stage plays and film scripts to her credit.

Shutter Speed is a heartfelt story that embraces the themes of family, love, passion, and friendship. The story about the complex relationships between a father, his daughter, and his older brother as they relate to the world of photography were inspired by the author’s inheriting her father’s 1972 Cannon 35mm camera and her subsequent embrace of the dark room.

In the play, Raina has found a true love for camera work in her late youth and wants to be a professional photographer like her Uncle David. Richard, Raina’s father disapproves, believing Raina would not be able to take proper care of her health in that type of career. Raina has a bicuspid aortic valve and ascending aortic dilation. Instead, Richard encourages Raina to become an architect like himself.

Despite Richard’s disapproval, Raina goes out on photography adventures with her two best friends: Nadia and Bram. They even plan a summer photography road trip across the country together behind her father’s back.

Tragedy strikes the family when Raina dies of a thoracic aortic aneurysm; only three years after Raina’s mother, Naomi, died of the same thing. Richard spirals into depression and drink; as he struggles to hold on to the life he had so carefully built around his family. With the help of his brother and his daughter’s friends, Richard tries to refocus, find it in his heart to unbox his grief and see his daughter through a new lens.

The production features a cast of talented performers from throughout the greater Chicagoland area including Paul Lockwood, Travis Greuel, Steve Connell, Abby White, Chelsea Smith, Samuel J Howard, and Katelin Stack.

The stage reading of the sizzling new drama takes place at Steel Beam Theatre located at 111 W. Main Street in St. Charles, IL. Curtain is at 2 PM with tickets only $5.

The event also features plenty of chances for extra fun. There will be a 50/50 raffle with a chance to win a cash prize. Audience members will also have the opportunity to win a signed copy of the script.

For ticket information visit Click Here or call the box office at (630) 587-8521. Tickets are also available at the door. There is ample free parking in the area.

The goal of the stage reading is to further develop the script and raise the funds for a fully staged run in 2024. Those unable to attend on September 17 at 2 PM at Steel Beam Theatre can still contribute via GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/01e196d7.

It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee provides an eye-opening look into the world of entertainment. The show features guests representing the best of film, television, stage, music, and literature. From Hollywood A-listers to Broadway award-winners to local artists, It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee is an entertaining blend of playful fun with just the touch of journalistic integrity.

Although he is disabled, host Rikki Lee Travolta strives to demonstrate all that disabled people can still accomplish. He is an award-winning creative talent who has headlined theatrical productions throughout the country. He continues to make select film and stage appearances.