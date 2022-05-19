SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN Extends Through the Summer at Greenhouse Theater Center

Here for a good time, and a long time, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man has announced the production will extend its run at Chicago's Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue, through July 23, 2022. Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man stars Chicago's Roy Samra as Dan, Emma Jo Boyden as Robyn, and Bradley Allen Meyer as Stefan. Becoming Off-Broadway's Longest-Running Comedy in New York and launching a national tour before making its Las Vegas debut, this interactive romantic comedy takes the audience on a hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo and the insider 'tips' come straight from the source: a gay man.

The play is set at a local university auditorium where the English department holds its monthly meet the authors event. Robyn is the shy and studious moderator of the event and this month's featured author is Dan Anderson of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man. With the help of a hunky stage assistant named Stefan, Dan aims to turn this meet the authors event upside down with a highly theatrical, audience interactive sex tip seminar.

Sex Tips has recently been showcased on television in three different reality series whose stars performed in the show, including Kendra On Top, Real Housewives of New York, and Shahs of Sunset. The popularity of this production is no surprise given its source material is the international best-selling book of the same title, which has been published in over 50 different countries and translated into 17 different languages.

Written by Matt Murphy, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man is produced by Murphy and Shawn Nightingale. The production features Scenic Design by Luke Cantarella, Lighting Design by Brian Tovar, Costume Design by Tilly Grimes, and Projection and Sound Design by Randy Blair.

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man will run at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago through July 23, 2022. The performance schedule is as follows: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm. The running time is 1 hour and 15 minutes with no intermission. Regular tickets range from $39.95 to $69.95 plus processing fees, and group tickets start at $49.95. All group package pricing is only applicable for parties of 6 or more. For tickets and more information, visit SexTipsPlay.com or call the Greenhouse Theater Center Box Office at 773-404-7336.

Watch the trailer below!