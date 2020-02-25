SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Makes Its Chicago Premiere March 7 At Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre continues its 2019/2020 Season with the Chicago premiere of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. This "uproarious comedy that also pulls at the heartstrings" (The Hollywood Reporter), written by Jocelyn Bioh, arrives on the heels of a critically acclaimed, extended run Off-Broadway at MCC Theater. Chicago favorite Lili-Anne Brown returns to the Goodman to direct, after last season's celebrated production of Lottery Day. Full casting is below.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play appears March 7- April 12 (opening night is Monday, March 16) in the Goodman's 856-seat Albert Theatre. Tickets ($20-70; subject to change) are on sale now at GoodmanTheatre.org/SchoolGirls, by phone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office (170 North Dearborn). Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Major Corporate Sponsor), ITW and PwC LLP (Corporate Sponsor Partners).

"When I first read the play, I knew it was something special," said Artistic Director Robert Falls. "It has remarkable vision from an incredibly exciting playwright. It's a play of serious themes that are very much a part of today's culture and communities, but told in such an exuberant way with genuine love and affection for the characters. From the moment I saw the show, I knew Lili-Anne Brown was the perfect director for it."

As the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school sets her sights on the Miss Universe pageant, a new student unexpectedly changes the game, forcing her to defend her reputation-and status. This "nasty-teen comedy, wonderfully refreshed and deepened" (The New York Times) spotlights the universal similarities-and glaring differences-of teenage girls around the globe.

"I am so happy to be back at the Goodman," said Director Lili-Anne Brown. "When this play was presented to me, I had never seen a play like this-something so close to my experiences, my joy and pain in something that is also so funny. I'm so excited to put that on stage."

Added Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, "I have always wanted to work at the Goodman as an actor, but I never dreamed about working here as a playwright. I write African comedy. When it comes to African stories, people tend to paint them with the same brush of war, struggle and strife. I know that that's not my story and the story of my people. This show is set in the 1980s, deep in the mountains of Ghana-but audiences can come and see facets of themselves in these girls. It just proves that there is universality to all of our stories."

The ensemble cast features Adia Alli (Gifty), Katherine Lee Bourné (Ama), Kyrie Courter (Ericka Boafo), Ashley Crowe (Nana), Ciera Dawn (Paulina Sarpong), Tiffany Renee Johnson (Mercy), Tania Richard (Headmistress Francis) and Lanise Antoine Shelley (Eloise Amponsah). The creative team includes Yu Shibagaki (Set Design), Samantha C. Jones (Costume Design), Jason Lynch (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design) and Fatima Sowe (Dramaturgy). Alden Vasquez is the Production Stage Manager and Kimberly Ann McCann is the Stage Manager.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You