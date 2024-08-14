Rough House Theatre's HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE Returns To Steppenwolf's Garage This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



House of the Exquisite Corpse IV: Superstitions, Chicago's one and only immersive puppet haunted house, returns October 10-November 2 at Steppenwolf's Merle Reskin Garage Space with an all-new program of puppet horror sure to shock, astonish and inspire.

Fans of Halloween, haunted houses, puppetry and live theater are the ideal audience for House of the Exquisite Corpse, where original puppetry, physical performance, soundscape, and illusion combine for a frightfully fun night of smart, creative adult Halloween revelry.

Each fall, Rough House Theatre's puppet haunt returns with a new theme. 2024 is the year of Superstitions.

So don't step on a crack, because six teams of Chicago artists who work in puppetry and other disciplines have joined to create six different puppet horror experiences, each inspired by a different superstition:

“Step on a crack”

By Ken Buckingham and Corey Smith

“Broken Mirror”

by Justin D'Acci and Pablo Monterrubio

“If you lie, the devil's darning needle will sew your mouth shut”

By Chio Cabrera, Alonso Galue and Brett Swinney

“Through the Looking Glass”

By Felix Mayes and Cam Armstrong Smith

“A White Bird in the House is an Omen of Death”

By Jacky Kelsey, Fletcher Pierson and Kevin Wesson

“An ill fate befalls those who pluck from fruit in their dreams”

By Sion Silva and Emilie Wingate

﻿

House of the Exquisite Corpse III features puppets by Ken Buckingham, puppeteered by Felix Mayes and Kevin Michael Wesson. Credit Yvette Marie Dostatni

﻿

House of the Exquisite Corpse III featured puppets by Emilie Wingate and Tom Lee, puppeteered by Sam Lewis. Credit Yvette Marie Dostatni

Enter House of the Exquisite Corpse IV: Superstitions, if you dare.

First, you'll gather in a make-shift foyer, where a bar sells beer, wine and a truly horrifying specialty cocktail (TBA).

Next, small groups enter via timed entries. Once inside, they huddle close together, braving the house's dark, murky expanse, stopping by each “room” to spy through keyholes, cracks, and hidden doors to witness the carnage, horrors, and sometimes, humor, happening inside.

“Our Halloween production gives local puppet artists the freedom to follow their own visions, create their own visuals, and be motivated by whatever flavor of horror that freaks that person out the most,” said Mike Oleon, Co-Artistic Director of Rough House, who conceived House of the Exquisite Corpse with fellow Co-Artistic Director, Claire Saxe.

“Then we all come together to assemble a collaborative installation that, collectively, blurs the lines between horror, puppetry and theater, beckoning you to gaze into a variety of nightmares you won't soon forget.”

Opening Night is Thursday, October 10. Visit House of the Exquisite Corpse, if you dare, Thursday through Saturday, through November 2. Ticketed entries are every 15 minutes, starting at 7 p.m. Last entry at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $21-$46, and go on sale August 18 at RoughHouseTheater.com. Rough House also offers several Pay What You Want options. This production is recommended for audiences ages 14 and over.

