Ross Mac is an Ivy-league (Wharton School of Business) educated Chicago native dedicated to increasing access to financial education and literacy.

Ross Mac Brings MACONOMICS To The Den Theatre July 9

The Den Theatre welcomes Chicago native Ross Mac, who brings his Maconomics program to the Heath Mainstage for one show on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7 p.m., 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $50) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Ross Mac is an Ivy-league (Wharton School of Business) educated Chicago native dedicated to increasing access to financial education and literacy. Ross began his career in New York City working at Morgan Stanley on the highly coveted sales and trading desk. He was there for 3 years before moving back to his hometown to work at Grosvenor Capital, a global $60 billion alternative asset manager.

Moving back to Chicago helped Ross get back in touch with his community and led him down a path of service. In an attempt to change the narrative and mindset of inner-city youth, Ross began a digital series called Maconomics. Maconomics empowers his audience through merging education and entertainment to give them a fundamental understanding of how the world of money works from an urban perspective. The void he is filling is giving plain advice to people who may not have access to the traditional avenues to receive this necessary information.

Today, Maconomics has morphed into a production company that is successfully bringing Wall Street to Main Street. He helps educate the world by having daily financial conversations with his daughter in the mornings taking her to daycare. He has content partnership deals with Revolt TV, BET, and The Street. He also produces educational content for FinTech companies such as SoFi. Ross is a highly respected name in the financial literacy space that has yielded him coverage and appearances on Forbes, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, and Black Enterprise. Additionally, he was just named McDonald's 2022 Gamechanger.

Most recently, Ross transitioned to the big screen and is starring in the top-rated Netflix documentary "Get Smart With Money." In the film, Ross helps a young NFL player transform his spending habits and introduces him to a life of investing.

Performance schedule:Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $50 front row VIP table seating with meet and greet; $35 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.




Recommended For You