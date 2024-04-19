Roosevelt Collection Shops Announces Summer Night Market June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After an overwhelmingly positive response to the first-ever Winter indoor farmers market in South Loop, Roosevelt Collection Shops, 150 W. Roosevelt Rd., has announced the collaboration with South Loop Farmers Market will continue this Summer with the introduction of “Night Market” beginning this Thursday, June 13 and running every Thursday evening from 4-8pm through October 3.

The open-air South Loop shopping destination will host the indoor and outdoor experience both within their event space, 150 West, and outdoor plaza, working with the iconic South Loop Farmers Market team for a rain or shine market offering an exciting blend of shopping and lifestyle experiences from 75+ best local vendors.

Not only will shopping from local farmers and vendors be available, but entertainment and activities for the whole family will be offered during the run of the weekly market. Live music entertainment, an electric kid's zone complete with kid-centered programming, and other programming events ranging from dancing, fitness, and roller-skating for adults and neighbors to enjoy. Echoing the charm of the indoor winter market, a pet photographer will also be on-site to capture furry friends behind imaginative backdrops. While browsing through fresh market finds, guests can delight in a rotating selection of food trucks and enjoy complimentary 2-hour validated parking. A full lineup of entertainment and vendors will be announced soon.

“We cannot be more thrilled to continue our partnership with South Loop Farmers Market to give the Night Market an indoor and outdoor twist this summer, said Jessica Perri, Marketing Manager of Roosevelt Collection Shops. “The success of our indoor winter market at our 150 West space was truly remarkable, and we're thrilled to extend that magic with the Night Market into the heart of Chicago's vibrant summer. It's an ideal opportunity to engage with our community, embrace the essence of Chicago's summer, and champion the dedication of our hard-working retailers and local vendors!”

For more information on Roosevelt Collection Shops and updates on the market, please visit their website.

ABOUT ROOSEVELT COLLECTION SHOPS

Roosevelt Collection Shops is Chicago's premier shopping, dining and lifestyle destination situated in the heart of the city's beloved South Loop neighborhood. Offering impeccable views of the skyline, unique art installations and more for all to enjoy in addition to an incredible lineup of local and National retail tenants, food outlets and more, the center is just a short walk to a variety of community mainstays including school campuses, museums and sports arenas. Offering a well-balanced mix of retailers and amenities, the center features a dog-friendly plaza, children's play area, koi pond, fire pit, gorgeous 19,000 square foot open rooftop space and a public park and event space. Shops that call the center home include The Container Store, Ulta Beauty, H&M, Fleet Feet Sports and LensCrafters, among many local boutiques including KIDO Chicago, Chicago French Press and more. Visitors are welcome to visit for a walk with friends or their furry companions, gather over a great meal, break a sweat at one of the three fitness-focused offerings, or take in a film at Showplace ICON Theatre, all in one convenient hub. For more information including store hours, etc., please visit https://www.rooseveltcollection.com/.