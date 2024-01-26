Ronnie Marmo Returns To Chicago To Direct And Star In Critically Acclaimed BILL W. AND DR. BOB

Ronnie Marmo and Theatre 68 has announced two plays coming to the Richard Christiansen Theater of the Biograph Theater in Lincoln Park (2433 N. Lincoln Ave.).

The critically acclaimed “Bill W. and Dr. Bob,” the gripping true story spotlighting the two founders of Alcoholics Anonymous, is written by Samuel Shem and Janet Surrey. Marmo will be directing and starring in the Chicago production, alongside a cast of local actors, with performances beginning March 7.

Marmo is also reviving his smash hit “I'm Not a Comedian…I'm Lenny Bruce,” written by and starring Marmo and directed by Joe Mantegna, at the Biograph Theater beginning March 14. The two shows will run in repertory.

In 1929, famous New York stockbroker Bill Wilson crashes along with the stock market and becomes a hopeless drunk. Dr. Bob Smith, a surgeon from Ohio, has also been an alcoholic for 30 years, often going into the operating room with a hangover. Through an astonishing series of events, the two meet and form a relationship, each helping the other to stay sober. The play tells the remarkable and humorous story of the two men who pioneered Alcoholics Anonymous, as well as the story of their wives, who founded Al Anon.

Artfully illustrating the two men's journey from the pain and isolation of alcoholism to the hope and inspiration they find in sobriety and helping others, the play originally opened at the New World Stages off-Broadway in New York, to outstanding critical acclaim and has been staged over 350 times across theaters, AA conventions and special engagements over the last two decades.

“I have been going to Alcoholics Anonymous since I was 17 years old, and I know that the organization saved my life,” said Marmo. “The story of the founders is profound and meaningful, and the work that they did together has transformed the lives of millions since the 1930s. I'm very proud to share this story with Chicago audiences.”

Variety called the show “a remarkable story… By sheer dint of intelligent writing, a leavening of humor and the innate power of its biographical storytelling, this play touches its audience.” LA Weekly hailed Marmo's direction, saying it “sensitively guides the action,” while Backstage West raved "passion is felt in the urgency, honesty, and power of this simple staging.” The production was also described as “an endearing portrait of friendship uplifted by warm humor” by The New Yorker, with the Huffington Post calling it “a reminder that there is power in community.”

The play is written by Samuel Shem and Janet Surrey and is produced and directed by Ronnie Marmo. Janelle Marmo is the assistant director. The set is designed by Danny Cistone with lighting by Mathew Richter. Other cast members will be announced at a future date.

Written by Ronnie Marmo, directed by multi award-winning actor and director Joe Mantegna, and produced in partnership with Lenny Bruce's daughter Kitty Bruce, “I'm Not A Comedian… I'm Lenny Bruce” tells the story of the life and early passing of one of the most legendary comedians of all time. The play opened to rave reviews in Chicago in October 2019 and was subsequently presented at the Mercury Theater's Venus Cabaret Theater space before embarking on a national tour. Chris Jones with the Chicago Tribune raved “even the most devoted Bruce fan will leave impressed with Marmo,” and WTTW called the play “brilliant” and “furiously funny,” while the Daily Herald described it as “striking.” Celebrated Chicago actress Bonnie Hunt said, “Ronnie Marmo delights as he channels Lenny Bruce. A thoughtful authenticity in performance, direction and script.”

An undisputed comic legend, Lenny Bruce was one of the greatest performers of the 20th century. His life and work have had an impact on poetry, politics, music, film and of course, comedy. Bruce's tempestuous personal and professional life was marked by great passion and great pain. His unwavering commitment to free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. No stranger to Chicago, Bruce was arrested for obscenity for his performance at The Gate of Horn in December 1962. Bruce fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court. He died of an accidental overdose in 1966 while out on appeal. Bruce has not yet been surpassed at his particular brand of comedy; and if he were around today, he would be in as much trouble as when he was alive.

“I'm Not a Comedian… I'm Lenny Bruce” runs approximately 90 minutes, explores mature themes and includes strong language and brief nudity.

“Chicago audiences have been tremendously supportive of this play, and I'm happy that there is a continued interest in celebrating the genius and lasting legacy of Lenny Bruce,” said Marmo. “Lenny's voice continues to resonate, as he addressed so many issues that we continue to grapple with today. Over 50 years since his passing, all of the issues Lenny was fighting for are still so relevant and even radical today.



Tickets for the two plays range in price from $69 to $79 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at www.lennybruceonstage.com and www.billwanddrbobonstage.com respectively.

Ronnie Marmo is currently on a National Tour and just celebrated six years and 438 performances of his critically acclaimed show, “I'm Not A Comedian... I'm Lenny Bruce”. Marmo is an acclaimed playwright, director and actor who has starred in more than 60 feature films and television shows, most recently guest starring on “Criminal Minds” and “Lethal Weapon.” He also starred in “Ammore E Malavita (Love and Bullets),” an Italian musical film which won the David di Donatello for best picture (the Italian equivalent to an Academy Award). Other credits include “Back in the Day” (streaming on Netflix now), “Deuces Wild,” “Crocodile Dundee in LA,” “West Of Brooklyn,” “Pizza With Bullets,” “Truck 20's Location,” “Death Of A Tree,” “Irish Eyes (aka Vendetta),” and “Limbo Lounge.” He has guest starred in several hit television shows including “JAG” and “The Young and The Restless.” He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Indie Soap Awards for his role as Crotch in the series, “Adults Only.” Marmo enjoyed a three-year run on ABC's “General Hospital” as Ronnie Dimestico. On stage, he has starred in more than 40 plays. Marmo recently completed the audiobook in which he portrays Lenny Bruce in Lenny's autobiography, “How to Talk Dirty and Influence People.” He continues to serve as the Artistic Director of Theatre 68 (68 Cent Crew Theatre Company) in Los Angeles and New York City.