Ron Hawking To Headline At Drury Lane's Cabaret Room

Grammy-nominee Ron Hawking will headline at Drury Lane Theatre's intimate Cabaret Room. His newest production Ron Hawking: The Song is You will run for three performances: Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10 at 7:30pm and Sunday, August 11 at 6:30pm.

Tickets, priced $55-$65, are now on sale through the box office at 630.530.0111 or Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000 or online at www.DruryLaneTheatre.com.

Winner of Chicago Cabaret Professionals' Windy City Award, Ron Hawking's The Song Is You includes Ron's favorite numbers from his hit productions His Way, The Men & Their Music, and his Grammy-Nominated album, The Song Is You. Whether he's putting his own touch on The Great American Songbook, Broadway classics, or contemporary music, Ron's charm and charisma shine through every musical moment. After performing at Carnegie Hall and opening for Carol Channing, Sheena Easton, The Temptations, and more, Ron is heading to the Cabaret Room at Drury Lane.

The Cabaret Room at Drury Lane offers a special small plates menu including a shareable charcuterie and cheese platter, bacon wrapped dates, and specialty cocktails and desserts. Doors open one hour prior to performance time, leaving plenty of time for guests to take advantage of this delectable menu. Gold Circle tickets include front row table seating at $65 and General Admission table seating is $55. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum per person.

The 2019 Cabaret Series continues September 27-29, 2019, December 27-29, 2019, and February 14-16, 2020. Performers will be announced at a later date.

For more information or to make a reservation, call the Drury Lane Theatre box office at 630.530.0111 or visit www.DruryLaneTheatre.com.





