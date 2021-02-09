Robert Cuccioli To Appear On IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE

It's Showtime with Rikki Lee, a weekly radio show out of the greater Chicagoland region, is set to feature Tony-nominee Robert Cuccioli on Friday, February 12 at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM and streaming at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

Cuccioli is best known for bringing the dual title roles of Jekyll & Hyde to life on Broadway. For his portrayal he earned him a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. He was also nominated for a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical. Having played the dual roles on the pre-Broadway tour, Cuccioli also won the Joseph Jefferson Award for the musical's stay in Chicago.

"Robert Cuccioli defined the roles of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde on Broadway. His interpretation of the characters is the standard that all subsequent performers will be judged by," hails Travolta. "To have a man of his accomplishments be willing to share their knowledge and experience with my listeners speaks volumes of Robert's character."

It's Showtime with Rikki Lee is a popular Chicago radio program that has gained a national following thanks to Internet streaming and podcasts. Host Rikki Lee Travolta provides a window into the world of entertainment, interviewing standouts in theatre, film, television, and music in the half-hour weekly show. Guests include stars of stage and screen, as well as technical experts and related professionals.

For the February 12th interview, Cuccioli will discuss his start in theatre, his first Broadway role as Javert in LES MISERABLES, and the adventure of bringing Jekyll & Hyde to life. He will also discuss his current appearance in a virtual on-screen production of Eugene O'Neal's A Touch of the Poet being presented by Irish Repertory Theatre on February 12th and 16th. Visit: www.IrishRep.org.

"Robert Cuccioli is one of those performers you can never forget. He is such a talented singer and actor, he seems to radiate brilliance on stage," commends Travolta.

In addition to hosting It's Showtime with Rikki Lee, Travolta is known for his own performances in such vehicles as Tony n' Tina's Wedding and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He was the first special guest star in Tony n' Tina's Wedding, brought to the Chicago company to invigorate ticket sales, then branching out to boost sales in other productions across the U.S. In 2005 he was named one of the Top 10 headliners for Joseph...Dreamcoat by GuestStarCasting.com. Others on the Top 10 list included Donny Osmond, Patrick Cassidy, Michael Damian, and Bill Hutton.

Cuccioli can also be heard on such cast recordings as Jekyll & Hyde, Rothschild & Sons, Angels: The Musical, And the World Goes Round. He also has a solo album available: The Look of Love.

For additional information on Cuccioli visit www.RobertCuccioli.com.

To listen to past episodes of It's Showtime with Rikki Lee visit https://huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/