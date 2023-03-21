Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE THREEPENNY OPERA At Theo Ubique Cabaret A Must-See for the Musical Theatre Enthusiast

Review: THE THREEPENNY OPERA At Theo Ubique Cabaret A Must-See for the Musical Theatre Enthusiast

Theo Ubique truly thrusts the audience into the heart of the action like few other theaters can

Mar. 21, 2023  

To see The Threepenny Opera is to peek into the history of musical theatre. Not quite an opera, and not quite a musical as we know it today, this show was in a class of its own at the time of its creation in 1920s Berlin. This seminal musical by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill has captivated audiences around the world with its biting social commentary and iconic score for nearly the last 100 years. The unique, immersive space that I have come to love at Theo Ubique truly thrusts the audience into the heart of the action like few other theaters can.

The cast, led by the talented director Fred Anzevino, brought to life the show's vivid characters with an impressive depth of emotion and nuance. We are quickly introduced to the infamous scoundrel, Captain Macheath - or rather, Mack the Knife. Carl Herzog's portrayal of this dastardly criminal was a tour de force, showcasing his impressive range as a performer. He infused the character with equal parts charm and menace, bringing the audience along on his wild ride. Herzog's vocal quality was so profoundly pure, at times sounding identical to the rich tones of Frank Sinatra.

But it was not just the lead actor who shone brightly. The rest of the cast was equally impressive, with each member bringing their unique talents to the stage. Polly Peachum was portrayed with a delicate vulnerability that made her all the more compelling by Chamaya Moody. Her ability to sing in an operatic style was astonishing, especially for those who saw her in deliver a completely different vocal style in Theo's The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Moody's delivery of Pirate Jenny gave me goosebumps, so captivating was her storytelling prowess.

Review: THE THREEPENNY OPERA At Theo Ubique Cabaret A Must-See for the Musical Theatre Enthusiast Reminiscent of The Thenardiers of Les Miserables, Mr. and Mrs. Peachum were as despicable as they were calculating. Thomas M. Shea gave us the cunning Mr. Peachum who commanded the stage with his no-nonsense presence. The way he snapped while snapping orders made you want to keep a wide berth from this slimy ringleader. The role of Mrs. Peachum seemed to be tailor-made for Megan Elk. Their shrewish crooning and sloppy demeanor was perfect for this character but oh-so hard to watch (in the best way). In sum, Shea and Elk were a casting match made in heaven.

Review: THE THREEPENNY OPERA At Theo Ubique Cabaret A Must-See for the Musical Theatre Enthusiast Jenny, the seductive and treacherous former lover of Mackie, was portrayed with just the right amount of sultriness and danger by Liz Bollar. Her powerful vocals left the audience entranced, and her Tango Ballad with Macheath was spellbinding. Michael Mejia in the role of Tiger Brown also had excellent stage chemistry with Mackie, albeit platonic. Their number Army Song, despite the disturbing subject matter, was one of the more invigorating songs of the show. Hats off to choreographer Jenna Schoppe for imbuing the choreography of this number with the rhythmic energy the song requires- I found myself attempting to recreate it in my living room when I returned home.

Tiger Brown's daughter, Lucy Brown, was brought to live by the spirited Nathe Rowbotham. The number Jealousy Duet where Lucy and Polly go toe-to-toe in an old-fashioned catfight had the audience rapt as we waited to find out with whom Macheath would ultimately side.

The staging and set design were noteworthy, with the minimalistic approach serving to enhance the show's gritty realism. The pianist Ryan Brewster, tucked away in the corner of the set, delivered Weill's jazzy score with impeccable timing and skill. The lighting design with its emphasis on cool hues was the quintessential cherry on top for transporting the audience into Victorian London.

One would be remiss to leave out the over-the-top makeup featured in this show. Bold colors, intensley rouged cheeks and darkly rimmed eyes fit in well with the grisly setting of this story. Finally, the costumes in Threepenny were fabulously tailored to each character. Whether it was a long white dress highlighting Polly's bridal innocence, or black and red bustiers for Mackie's evening companions, costume designer Cindy Moon thought of everything.

In short, this production of The Threepenny Opera was a triumph of local talent and creativity. The cast's remarkable performances breathed new life into this classic drama, reminding us of the enduring relevance of Brecht and Weill's masterpiece. This is a must-see for the musical theater enthusiast who wants to fully appreciate the history of this beloved artform.

The Threepenny Opera runs through April 30 at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.




ONCE, THE BODYGUARD & More Lead Chicagos April 2023 Top Picks Photo
ONCE, THE BODYGUARD & More Lead Chicago's April 2023 Top Picks
Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. April 2023's top picks include Once, The Bodyguard, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown and more!
Downtown Alive! Returns to RiverEdge Park Photo
Downtown Alive! Returns to RiverEdge Park
Aurora’s long popular, low cost Downtown Alive! concert series returns to RiverEdge Park in 2023 with two popular music acts, Too Hype Crew on Friday, June 30, and 7th heaven on Friday, July 7.
Cast Announced For AstonReps THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE at The Edge Theater Photo
Cast Announced For AstonRep's THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE at The Edge Theater
AstonRep Theatre Company will conclude its 15th and final season with The Language Archive, Julia Cho's insightful play about language and love, directed by Company Member Dana Anderson*, playing April 28 – May 28, 2023 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre.
Teatro Vista Announces THE DREAM KING Photo
Teatro Vista Announces THE DREAM KING
Teatro Vista, Chicago's premier Latine theatre, today announced key creatives and the on-sale of upcoming silent musical THE DREAM KING, written by ensemble member Marvin Quijada and co-directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha.

From This Author - Kathleen Anwar

Kathleen Anwar graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a BA in government and a minor in computer science. During her time there, she performed in the Annual Madrigal Dinner (now in i... (read more about this author)


Review: THE THREEPENNY OPERA At Theo Ubique Cabaret A Must-See for the Musical Theatre EnthusiastReview: THE THREEPENNY OPERA At Theo Ubique Cabaret A Must-See for the Musical Theatre Enthusiast
March 21, 2023

What did our critic think of THE THREEPENNY OPERA at Theo Ubique Cabaret?
Review: 1776 at CIBC Theatre is a Refreshing-Lee Modern Take on a ClassicReview: 1776 at CIBC Theatre is a Refreshing-Lee Modern Take on a Classic
March 6, 2023

1776 is a perfect example of a modern adaptation done right. Virtually everyone growing up in the United States learns the story of our country's birth: The founding fathers, the struggle for independence from Britain, and the scourge of slavery that was shamefully part of our fledgling nation. 1776 gives us a deep dive into this history, complete with nuanced political debates and glimpses into the personal lives of the signatories of the Declaration of Independence.
Review: TICK, TICK... BOOM! Rocks the House at BoHoTheatreReview: TICK, TICK... BOOM! Rocks the House at BoHoTheatre
January 20, 2023

What did our critic think of TICK, TICK... BOOM! at BoHoTheatre? 'They're singing happy birthday / you just want to lay down and cry' - Who hasn't resonated with these lyrics at some point in their lives? Despite its 90s punk rock aesthetic, Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...Boom! so accurately captures the essence of your late 20s. Whether it's straddling the decision of whether to 'settle down,' or watching your friends' careers take off while yours feels stagnant, anyone can relate to the challenges depicted in this gem of a show. With Director Bo Frazier at the helm, BoHo Theatre brings this intimate-yet-in-your-face musical to life with a superbly talented cast, highlighting trans and gender non-conforming voices in the process.
Review: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS at Theo Ubique CabaretReview: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS at Theo Ubique Cabaret
December 17, 2022

What did our critic think of THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS at Theo Ubique Cabaret?
Review: Blank Theatre Company Delivers a Bittersweet Hedonistic Spectacle with THE WILD PARTYReview: Blank Theatre Company Delivers a Bittersweet Hedonistic Spectacle with THE WILD PARTY
September 5, 2022

While the cast and crew did a splendid job with the entire production from top to bottom, The Wild Party is not a show for the faint of heart.
share