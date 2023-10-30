Review: THE MAGIC PARLOUR at 50 West Randolph

Magician and mentalist Dennis Watkins’s long-standing show debuts in a new venue at Petterino’s in partnership with Goodman Theatre

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Review: THE MAGIC PARLOUR at 50 West Randolph

If you like good old-fashioned magic, sleight of hand, and mind-reading tricks, Dennis Watkins’s THE MAGIC PARLOUR is the ticket. Watkins has been performing his one-man show since 2011, and it’s newly arrived in the former Petterino’s reception space, which has been transformed into the titular magic parlor. Watkins is a master at his craft — the magic tricks themselves, of course, but also at entertaining audiences. He’s a real performer; evidently he’s had plenty of time to hone his act, but he also understands how to charm in a way that’s warm and inviting (even if the bits are well rehearsed). I think that’s in many ways the great feat of THE MAGIC PARLOUR; what’s a magician without charm up his sleeve?

Given now too that so much of our entertainment relies on technology and screens, Watkins’s classic approach to the material is welcome. I’ve seen similar tricks before, but it’s no less alluring to see these old-fashioned feats. Watkins breaks up the show into a few different sections, all inspired by his grandfather’s original magic tricks. He reveals many tricks up his sleeve (pun intended) with various props and playing cards. But THE MAGIC PARLOUR clearly comes to its apex in the second half, where Watkins focuses on mentalism. His series of mind-reading tricks, involving significant audience participation, are stunning and surprising. 

While the magic tricks might be familiar to audiences who have been to previous magic shows, Watkins puts his own spin on it because he’s so charismatic and focused on the surprises he unveils for the audience. This would be a great point of introduction for audiences newer to live performance (and there were a good number of kids when I attended). But I’ve seen plenty of live entertainment, and this was still thoroughly enjoyable. After all, who doesn’t relish the opportunity to believe in a little magic — especially now? 

Dennis Watkins’s THE MAGIC PARLOUR in partnership with Goodman Theatre plays at 50 W. Randolph. Tickets are $85, which includes the performance and a complimentary beverage, or $115 includes the performance, a complimentary beverage, and the “Encore Room” 25-minute VIP experience (featuring more delightful sleight of hand, right up close). Tickets are now on sale through March 2024.




Review: THE MAGIC PARLOUR at 50 West Randolph
Review: THE MAGIC PARLOUR at 50 West Randolph
