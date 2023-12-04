Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS at Hell In A Handbag Productions

The holiday parody runs through December 30th at the Center on Halsted

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 1 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows Photo 3 Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows
Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre Photo 4 Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS at Hell In A Handbag Productions

Ho-ho-hold on to your garters and gather up the gals, because a new theatrical holiday offering has landed in North Halsted. As sweet as a slice of cheesecake and as spicy as a raunchy joke shared between friends, the world premiere of Hell in a Handbag Productions' THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS runs through December 30th at The Center on Halsted.

Written by Artistic Director David Cerda, THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS imagines a "lost episode" of the beloved TV show of the 80s and 90s in which Blanche accidentally incapacitates a gentleman caller named Nick (yes, the canonized one). With Santa out for the count and Christmas in jeopardy, Blanche and her roommates Dorothy, Sophia, and Rose set out to deliver presents and holiday cheer with the help of Mrs. Claus, two naughty elves, friends old and new, and a certain adulterous ex-husband.

Cerda’s newest addition to his collection of Golden Girls parodies showcases his adeptness at capturing the voices and personalities of these adored characters while amping up the ribald humor and sprinkling in a healthy amount of cultural meta-commentary. It helps that Cerda’s script is brought to life by talented performers who clearly love these women as much as audiences do. In addition to being the playwright, Cerda plays Dorothy Zbornak with the same quick, dry wit that Bea Arthur first brought to the role nearly forty years ago. Grant Drager captures the confidence of the promiscuous Blanche Devereaux while intentionally skewering her unplaceable Southern accent, and Ed Jones is delightfully endearing as the naively optimistic Rose Nylund. A special commendation goes to director Frankie Leo Bennett for jumping in to the role of Dorothy’s mother, Sophia Petrillo (normally played by Ryan Oates), on the night I saw the production. Bennett trades cantankerous barbs with such rapidity and ease that one would never know that he wasn’t originally cast in the role, save for a handful of negligible line jumps.

The other characters, most of them original to this production, are admirably performed by the rest of the ensemble, even if the roles do not feel as fully realized as the four leads. Eustace Allen and Tyler Anthony Smith contrast one another nicely as the elves Happy and Kyle, respectively, though Smith’s manic energy and under-the-breath ad libs are particularly entertaining. Michael Rashid delights as the boisterous Jewish neighbor Esther, and Danne W. Taylor shines in his deadpan portrayal of a geriatric Nancy Drew (yes, the girl detective one). But Robert Williams gets some of the biggest cheers of the evening as both the bossy, beautiful Mrs. Claus and the master of ceremonies who kicks off the show with a rousing rendition of the sitcom’s signature theme song.

That being said, there are occasionally too many extraneous characters on stage, which created some pacing issues in the second act as the titular girls go from location to location delivering presents. And some jokes that carry over from previous parody episodes may be inscrutable to first-time patrons. But for those who are diehard fans of the original show and willing to embrace Handbag’s signature scathing sense of humor, THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS makes for a riotously funny evening spent with family and friends.

Photo Credit: Rick Aguilar Studios

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
VIDEO: Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Photo
VIDEO: Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023

Watch Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Horton Foote Award-winning playwright Zayd Ayers Dohrn discuss their collaboration on REVOLUTION(S) here!

2
The Trap Open Series Continues With THE MECHANICAL MESSIAH Opening December 8th Photo
The Trap Open Series Continues With THE MECHANICAL MESSIAH Opening December 8th

Don't miss The Trap Open Series production of The Mechanical Messiah at Trap Door Theatre in Chicago. Written by Ramona Rotten and Denver Hoffman, this show promises to be a thrilling experience. Opening on December 8th.

3
Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Auroras Paramount Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre rings in 2024 with an inspired new production of this popular coming-of-age tale, set to the music of Elton John, book and lyrics by Lee Hall, directed by Trent Stork. Performances are February 7-March 24, 2024. Opening Night is Friday, February 16 at 8 p.m. Learn more about the cast here!

4
Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS Photo
Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS

Hell in a Handbag Productions kicks off its 2023/24 season this November with The Golden Girls Save Xmas – A Lost Episodes Parody, featuring an all-new holiday tale by Artistic Director David Cerda*, directed by Frankie Leo Bennett. See photos from the production.

From This Author - Zac Thriffiley

Zac Thriffiley is currently a PhD student in English researching American literature and culture. Over the years, Zac has been heavily involved in the arts communities of wherever he has lived. He has... Zac Thriffiley">(read more about this author)

Review: MANUAL CINEMA'S CHRISTMAS CAROL at Writers TheatreReview: MANUAL CINEMA'S CHRISTMAS CAROL at Writers Theatre
BWW Review: THE PEARL FISHERS Proves to Be a Real Catch at The Dallas OperaBWW Review: THE PEARL FISHERS Proves to Be a Real Catch at The Dallas Opera
BWW Review: EUGENE ONEGIN Thrillingly Enchants at Dallas Symphony OrchestraBWW Review: EUGENE ONEGIN Thrillingly Enchants at Dallas Symphony Orchestra
BWW Review: DO NO HARM Heals with Hurt at Soul Rep Theatre CompanyBWW Review: DO NO HARM Heals with Hurt at Soul Rep Theatre Company

Videos

Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Video
Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Chicago The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Peoria Civic Center (6/04-6/05)
Dog Man: The Musical in Chicago Dog Man: The Musical
Studebaker Theater (1/31-2/24)
The 2nd Annual Feo (Ugly) Holiday Sweater Comedy Show in Chicago The 2nd Annual Feo (Ugly) Holiday Sweater Comedy Show
Fergie & Foz (12/16-12/16)
Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol in Chicago Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol
Writer's Theatre (11/16-12/24)
Sunsets: Two Acts on a Beach in Chicago Sunsets: Two Acts on a Beach
Open Space Arts (2/02-2/18)
Teatro ZinZanni in Chicago Teatro ZinZanni
Teatro ZinZanni (10/05-2/29)
The Choir of Man Presale in Chicago The Choir of Man Presale
The Apollo Theater (3/27-5/26)
Death Becomes Her in Chicago Death Becomes Her
The Cadillac Palace Theatre (4/30-6/02)
The Rat Pack Is Back in Chicago The Rat Pack Is Back
Rosemont Theatre (10/19-1/28)
Michael Grandinetti- Experience the Magic in Chicago Michael Grandinetti- Experience the Magic
Raue Center For The Arts (1/13-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You