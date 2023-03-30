Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour Presented By Broadway In Chicago

Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour Presented By Broadway In Chicago

The national tour runs through April 16, 2023 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre

Mar. 30, 2023  

I was curious about the changes to Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone's THE BOOK OF MORMON, which underwent revisions before its post-pandemic return to Broadway in 2021. I imagined a substantial overhaul of the material, along with input from co-director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw (Parker also co-directed). After seeing the show, I can state the changes are minimal. All of the musical numbers are the same, and some of the dialogue may have been altered. But I don't buy that the Ugandan characters have been given more agency or power.

Rewatching this musical in 2023, I conclude that THE BOOK OF MORMON has an identity crisis. The claim that a musical from the SOUTH PARK creators should be no holds barred and spare no one isn't justifiable. Instead, the musical is essentially bifurcated: One major part of the concept works, the other is problematic and unfunny. THE BOOK OF MORMON remains a brilliant satirization of organized religion, and of course, specifically Mormonism. When the musical punches up specifically to make fun of the earnest young white men setting off on their Mormon missions, it works and the laughs come easily. I was reminded especially of how astutely the musical depicts religious suppression, particularly in the number "Turn It Off." When golden child Elder Price and his goofy mission companion arrive for their mission in Uganda, the former is particularly dismayed that it's nothing like the sunny Orlando, Florida of his dreams. In an effort to cheer him up, regional leader Elder McKinley leads his fellow Mormons in a number about turning off those bad feelings like a light switch. The number is uproarious, and it's a microcosm of the blatant skewering of organized religion. THE BOOK OF MORMON reminds us that many of the most devout will go to absurd lengths to cling to their arbitrary beliefs.

When it comes to the portrayal of the Ugandan characters, however, THE BOOK OF MORMON is deeply problematic. Even with the revisions, the Ugandan villagers are reduced to broad stereotypes, and it's these characters who give voice to the most uncomfortable jokes in the show. The narrative threads about 80% of the villagers having AIDS, the myth that raping virgins or babies will cure said AIDS, and a General who performs female genital mutilation are still alive and well in this revised version. The crass jokes seem racist, especially given that the Mormon Elders are entirely clueless when it comes to these situations. The Uganda villagers are depicted as without agency, means, or opportunity. It's uncomfortable, and because there's no nuance, it's racist. Even Nabulungi, the show's female protagonist and the most fully fledged of the Ugandan characters, still lacks pretty much all agency.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has some self-awareness when it comes to its problematic elements. Take the number "I Am Africa" in which the missionaries revel in their successes converting many of the Uganda villagers to Mormonism. The missionaries spew their problematic beliefs and triumphs in the song, while the Ugandan villagers look on with disgust at their complete lack of awareness. The number works well, but the irony is that that same understanding isn't carried throughout the show.

While the show has it successes and its major problems, this tour cast is superlative across the board. Sam McLellan is a phenomenal Elder Price; he's cocky, flamboyant, and embodies the character's real go-getter energy. He also has excellent face play. Understudy Evan Lennon took on the role of the goofy Elder Cunningham at the performance I saw, and he was fantastic. Lennon has a great elasticity to his movements, and it's particularly fun to see him strut on stage with his scrawny stature and Star Wars backpack. Together, McLellan and Lennon are a great study in contrasts for the show's dynamic duo. As Nabalungi, Berlande is the best belter in the entire cast; she nails both of her solos. And while his character is problematic, Dewight Braxton Jr. makes the most of it and has great comedic timing as the General.

Ultimately, the satirization of organized religion at the core of THE BOOK OF MORMON is hilarious and exceedingly clever. But even with changes to the show, that main narrative thread doesn't negate or solve for the problematic parts of the musical.

THE BOOK OF MORMON national tour runs through April 16, 2023 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 West Randolph Street.

Photo courtesy of Broadway In Chicago




Chicago Puppet Fest to Present Living Room Tour Benefit Shows Photo
Chicago Puppet Fest to Present Living Room Tour Benefit Shows
Hot on the heels of the 5th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, its largest and most successful ever, the Chicago Puppet Fest is pulling strings again this spring, dangling two delightful opportunities for Chicago audiences to enjoy the art and craft of contemporary puppetry.
HOT DISH! Returns to the Den Theater This Month Photo
HOT DISH! Returns to the Den Theater This Month
Hot Dish!, the comedy cooking and interview show, returns to The Den Theater on April 16, 2023. Chicago comedians Lauren Hooberman, Colleen Brennan, and Amy Sumpter, welcome Patti Vasquez, a Chicago comedian, writer, actor, talk show host, consultant, advocate, and policy advisor. 
Metropolis Selects Brendan Ragan as New Artistic Director Photo
Metropolis Selects Brendan Ragan as New Artistic Director
After a nationwide search, Metropolis’ Board of Directors has announced acclaimed theatre artist Brendan Ragan as the company’s new Artistic Director. Ragan is the founding Co-Artistic Director of the award-winning Urbanite Theatre, a Florida-based company known regionally for producing bold, inventive new works.
Playwright Douglas Posts New Works Premiere at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse and G Photo
Playwright Douglas Post's New Works Premiere at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse and Grippo Stage Company
Grippo Stage Company presents the world premiere of Shaw vs. Tunney, written by award-winning playwright Douglas Post and directed by Nick Sandys, based on “The Prizefighter and The Playwright” by Jay R. Tunney, May 25 - July 8, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago.

From This Author - Rachel Weinberg

Chicago native Rachel Weinberg has been one of the most frequent contributing editors and critics for BroadwayWorld Chicago since joining the team in 2014. She is a marketing professional specializ... (read more about this author)


Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour Presented By Broadway In ChicagoReview: THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour Presented By Broadway In Chicago
March 30, 2023

I was curious about the changes to Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, which underwent revisions before its post-pandemic return to Broadway in 2021. I imagined a substantial overhaul of the material, along with input from co-director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw (Parker also co-directed). After seeing the show, I can state the changes are minimal. All of the musical numbers are the same, and some of the dialogue may have been altered. But I don’t buy that the Ugandan characters have been given more agency or power.
Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Chicago Shakespeare TheaterReview: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
March 17, 2023

Chicago Shakespeare Theater Artistic Director Barbara Gaines cleverly marries play and production concept in THE COMEDY OF ERRORS for her final production.
Review: LAYALINA at Goodman TheatreReview: LAYALINA at Goodman Theatre
March 15, 2023

Martin Yousif Zebari’s LAYALINA is a heartwarming multigenerational family play that spans from Baghdad to Skokie. While Zebari doesn’t shy away from portraying the family’s trauma and the challenges of their immigrant experiences, LAYALINA is the opposite of many other family plays. It’s about how the central family tries to reconnect and find commonalities, despite their generational and cultural differences.
Review: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyReview: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
March 13, 2023

Rajiv Joseph’s DESCRIBE THE NIGHT, now in its Chicago premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, is a sprawling exploration of the blurring of fiction and fact, censorship, and the quest to preserve truth.
Review: TONI STONE at Goodman TheatreReview: TONI STONE at Goodman Theatre
February 8, 2023

What did our critic think of TONI STONE at Goodman Theatre? TONI STONE is a memory play-in more ways than one. Lydia R. Diamond's play is indeed structured in non-linear (and yet, still mostly chronological order) as the titular Toni Stone recounts her memories as the first woman to regularly play professional baseball. It's also a memory play in the sense that it captures a moment in history that many audiences may not know before they see the work. In real life, Toni Stone played for the Indianapolis Clowns, a Negro League team, in 1953. The play itself never references that year-or any dates in Toni's timeline-outright (the program merely lists the setting as '1920's-1940's USA.') Instead, Toni weaves between different moments in her life, diving in and out of them-much like she might dive to catch a ball in the outfield (although she played second base).
share