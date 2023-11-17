Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL

It’s about kindness.

The new production at Drury Lane Theatre is Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. It is an updated version of the 1957 and 1965 TV films starring Julie Andrews and then Lesley Ann Warren. The original book was written by Oscar Hammerstein II. The new book by Douglas Carter Beane still has the darker tone of the stepmother vs. Cinderella but now there is more acceptance within Cinderella’s family. Lissa deGuzman’s performance (Drury Lane debut) as Ella will make every girl (and woman) see how strong Ella really is. She is a force to be reckoned with. Her stepmother, Madame (Gisela Adisa), knows intuitively that Ella will not be pushed around. The comedy of the stepsisters will bring you smiles and laughs. Alanna Lovely as Charlotte and, in her Drury Lane debut, Christine Mayland Perkins as Gabrielle. McKinley Carter returns to Drury Lane in the role of Marie (fairy godmother). I couldn’t help noticing how much she reminds me of the late, great Betty Garrett. We see her first as a beggar woman and then she reveals herself to Ella as the fairy godmother. She reminds Ella everyone has a fairy godmother. Ella meets Prince Topher (Jeffrey Kringer) in the market. His right hand man Sebastian (Jeff Parker) tells him he must marry and therefore there will be a ball to meet that woman and complete his kingdom. Lord Pinkleton (Ryan Michael Hamman) announces to the villagers there will be a ball. The women are thrilled at the prospect of marrying the prince. Ella’s friend, Jean-Michel (Christopher Llewyn Ramirez in his Drury Lane debut) is concerned that the villagers are being evicted from their homes. He wants to talk to the prince. He also secretly loves Charlotte but fears Madame would never let them marry. Marie arrives to help Cinderella transform into Ella. The transformation scene is absolutely stunning to watch including the pumpkin into the coach and the mice into the footman. At midnight, as Ella runs down an incredible staircase, one shoe comes off. However, she picks it up and continues to run home. The prince, not knowing Ella’s name, decides to give another party because he knows she will return. As Ella’s household is getting ready for the party, Charlotte tells Ella she knows that Ella is the mystery woman at the ball because Ella’s hands are callused from all the housework. The mystery woman shook Charlotte’s hand at the ball and had calluses too. Ella asks Charlotte to keep her secret to which Charlotte agrees only if Ella will keep her secret. Charlotte and Jean-Michel are going to run off together and they are going to help people who are in need. Charlotte makes a complete change in personality. She is giddy, happy and full of life. Ella and Charlotte agree to keep each other’s secret. They are close to hugging and Ella almost says “sisters” but Charlotte prefers “co-conspirators”. This is a well scripted and acted scene. At the party, the prince and Ella declare their love for each other but again, at midnight, Ella leaves and this time she doesn’t pick up her shoe. The prince and his entourage search the village for the woman who fits the shoe and after finding Ella, she persuades the prince to tear up the eviction notice for the villagers. Ella talks about kindness to each other and that is how people should live their lives. The prince also decides it’s time for a free election to elect a prime minister. Topher and Ella are married to everyone’s happiness. Ella tells Madame “I forgive you”.



This talented cast under the direction and choreography of Northwestern alum Amber Mak brings this fairytale to magnificent life with wonderful vocals, acting and dancing. Riw Rakkulcon’s set design is pure magic. The staircase at the end of Act I received applause as it should. Theresa Ham’s costumes add the right amount of color and pop. The orchestra, under the direction of Karl Montzka, filled the theatre with the beauty of the Rodgers and Hammerstein timeless score. This production is a story for now. Girls have the power to change things. People will listen. Kindness can prevail even if feels totally impossible. Love is everywhere. You will find it. Drury Lane has created a wonderful setting for the beginning of the holiday season. Once upon a time is now.

