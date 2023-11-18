Review: ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

The view from here…. Wow.

There are not enough words to describe Paramount Theatre’s current production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which is based on the book by Roald Dahl. Director Trent Stork and this cast (over 20) brings the world of imagination to vivid life.

Where to begin? Meena Sood as Charlie (alternating with Charlie Long) is a joy to watch. Stephen Schellhardt as Willie Wonka (with a little Gene Wilder) brings it front and center. The supporting cast Gene Weygandt (Grandpa Joe), Jason Richards (Mr. Salt), Devon Hayakawa (Veruca Salt), Abby C. Smith (Mrs. Gloop), David Blakeman (Augustus Gloop), Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Mr. Beauregarde), Tiffany T. Taylor (Violet Beauregarde), Heidi Kettenring (Mrs. Teavee), August Forman (Mike Teavee), Lydia Burke (Grandma Josephine), Nellie Shuford (Grandma Georgina), Jared David Michael Grant (Grandpa George), Jaye Ladymore (Mrs. Bucket), Nick Druzbanski (Jerry), Allison Sill (Cherry), Sara Reinecke (Mrs. Green) plus the ensemble and the Oompa Loompas bring all these characters to life in a vocally and visually stunning performance.

The costumes by Ryan park are dark in the first act and then are a rainbow of color in the second act. Jeffrey D. Kmiec’s set design is another character. With each change of set in the factory the audience applauded. The elevator is there as well. Yes it goes up. Greg Hofmann’s lighting design is simply spectacular. The props designed by Jesse Gaffney are crazy and fun. Kasey Alfonso’s choreography is energetic and leaves the audience wanting more. The wonderful Paramount orchestra under the direction of Kory Danielson playing the original score was a treat for the ears. Ethan Deppe’s electronic music design adds another dimension.

The collaboration of these artists gave the audience an evening of theater they will be talking about for quite a while. The imagination we each have is so valuable. The vision of these artists to create a place where anything is possible is a testament to the power of imagination. What child (or adult) wouldn’t love to get a golden ticket to explore a factory where it is possible to create anything you want? The Paramount is presenting a show that opens your mind to possibilities. To be creative. To have fun. To be in wonder. To enjoy the view. To use your imagination. It's a gift. Use it!