Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Review: ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

Production runs through January 14

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Video: BOOP! The Musical's David Foster, Jerry Mitchell, Jasmine Amy Rogers & More Meet th Photo 4 Video: BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press

Review: ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

The view from here…. Wow.

There are not enough words to describe Paramount Theatre’s current production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which is based on the book by Roald Dahl. Director Trent Stork and this cast (over 20) brings the world of imagination to vivid life.

Where to begin? Meena Sood as Charlie (alternating with Charlie Long) is a joy to watch. Stephen Schellhardt as Willie Wonka (with a little Gene Wilder) brings it front and center. The supporting cast Gene Weygandt (Grandpa Joe), Jason Richards (Mr. Salt), Devon Hayakawa (Veruca Salt), Abby C. Smith (Mrs. Gloop), David Blakeman (Augustus Gloop), Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Mr. Beauregarde), Tiffany T. Taylor (Violet Beauregarde), Heidi Kettenring (Mrs. Teavee), August Forman (Mike Teavee), Lydia Burke (Grandma Josephine), Nellie Shuford (Grandma Georgina), Jared David Michael Grant (Grandpa George), Jaye Ladymore (Mrs. Bucket), Nick Druzbanski (Jerry), Allison Sill (Cherry), Sara Reinecke (Mrs. Green) plus the ensemble and the Oompa Loompas bring all these characters to life in a vocally and visually stunning performance.

The costumes by Ryan park are dark in the first act and then are a rainbow of color in the second act. Jeffrey D. Kmiec’s set design is another character. With each change of set in the factory the audience applauded. The elevator is there as well. Yes it goes up. Greg Hofmann’s lighting design is simply spectacular. The props designed by Jesse Gaffney are crazy and fun. Kasey Alfonso’s choreography is energetic and leaves the audience wanting more. The wonderful Paramount orchestra under the direction of Kory Danielson playing the original score was a treat for the ears. Ethan Deppe’s electronic music design adds another dimension.

The collaboration of these artists gave the audience an evening of theater they will be talking about for quite a while. The imagination we each have is so valuable. The vision of these artists to create a place where anything is possible is a testament to the power of imagination.  What child (or adult) wouldn’t love to get a golden ticket to explore a factory where it is possible to create anything you want? The Paramount is presenting a show that opens your mind to possibilities. To be creative. To have fun. To be in wonder. To enjoy the view. To use your imagination. It's a gift. Use it!


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Terry Spencer Hesser And Dexter Bullard Unite To Bring CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS Back To Chicag Photo
Terry Spencer Hesser And Dexter Bullard Unite To Bring CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS Back To Chicago, November 24 - January 7

Terry Spencer Hesser's hilarious and insightful play “Christmas With Elvis” returns to Chicago after 32 years in a production directed by Dexter Bullard at Chopin Theatre Nov. 24 - Jan. 7.

2
Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL Photo
Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL

The new production at Drury Lane Theatre is Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.  It is an updated version of the 1957 and 1965 TV films starring Julie Andrews and then Lesley Ann Warren. The original book was written by Oscar Hammerstein II.

3
Special Sing-Along Performance of SIX Comes to Chicago in July 2024 Photo
Special Sing-Along Performance of SIX Comes to Chicago in July 2024

Broadway In Chicago has announced the first sing-along performance here in Chicago of SIX on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

4
Holiday Extravaganza For Kids From 1 to 92 Brings Favorite Christmas Music to Life at Raue Photo
Holiday Extravaganza 'For Kids From 1 to 92' Brings Favorite Christmas Music to Life at Raue Center

Raue Center presents a special matinee performance of “For Kids from 1 to 92”, a truly a holiday extravaganza, with everything from beautifully lush, traditional fare to great pop-rock songs and joyful family favorites on December 23 @ 1 pm.

From This Author - Tina St. Angelo Wetzel

I live in Naperville IL, a Chicago suburb. Theater and the arts is a passion.  I have been to almost every theater venue in Chicago and the regional theaters including Drury Lane Oakbrook, Marrio... Tina St. Angelo Wetzel">(read more about this author)

Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, ILReview: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Review: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire ILReview: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL
Review: BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works At The North Shore For The Performing ArtsReview: BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works At The North Shore For The Performing Arts
Review: BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works At The North Shore Center For The Performing ArtsReview: BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works At The North Shore Center For The Performing Arts

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Little Red Riding Hood in Chicago Little Red Riding Hood
Apollo Theatre (10/19-11/22)
Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol in Chicago Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol
Writer's Theatre (11/16-12/24)
Steve Cochran's NYE Comedy Show in Chicago Steve Cochran's NYE Comedy Show
Raue Center For The Arts (12/31-12/31)
Sons of Serendip in Chicago Sons of Serendip
The Center for Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
Roast Battle Chicago in Chicago Roast Battle Chicago
The Lincoln Lodge (5/10-12/21)
A Very Electric Christmas in Chicago A Very Electric Christmas
The Center for Performing Arts (12/09-12/09)
The Exonerated in Chicago The Exonerated
The Center for Performing Arts (4/04-4/07)
Beetlejuice in Chicago Beetlejuice
Auditorium Theatre (11/07-11/19)
Heroes of the Fourth Turning in Chicago Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Hal & Martha Hyer Wallis Theater (11/17-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You