Review: PREMONITIONS INC. at Kermess

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Premonitions Inc. is an oddball new cabaret and acrobatics show in the Spiegeltent of the Loop’s Cambria Hotel. Directed by Charlie Maréchal and Nicolas Allard, the show combines cabaret and circus acts with a burlesque twist. Unlike the previous offerings from Teatro ZinZanni in this space, this is a 21+ show. Some of the aerial and acrobatic acts might be familiar to audiences (Maréchal is a former Lead Innovation Designer at Cirque du Soleil), but the show ends with a mechanical bull contortion act/striptease, that’s definitely for adults only.



Premonitions Inc. has a thin storyline to weave together the individual acts — all referred to as premonitions — and presided over by Miss Fortuna, the alleged CEO of the company. Sabrina Von B, best known for previously playing the Evil Queen at Disneyland, takes on the role and emcees the evening. The idea is that Premonitions Inc. can predict the future, though admittedly, I thought most of Miss Fortuna’s bits fell flat. Von B definitely has a smirky, snarky, and confident presence, but the material she’s given is shallow.



Also fair warning: If you don’t like audience participation, this might not be for you. Von B calls on quite a few audience members for her act. And I definitely appreciated her pluck as Miss Fortuna — she’s bold and wasn’t afraid to really sell the mischievous and raunchy side of her role.



Frankly, I don’t think Premonitions Inc. really needs a storyline at all. Instead, it’s the circus artistry that really takes center stage. The show smartly combines a wide variety of circus tricks into its compact 90-minute run time (with intermission). It all begins with a gorgeous bubble aerial act — Ayanna Woodman suspends herself from the ceiling and also balances on a giant bubble. It also includes entertaining feats with hula hoops (Aerial Emery, who’s vivaciously energetic ) and juggling (Book Kennison, who has a delightfully sprightly presence. The finale to the first act is a unique contortion act above a water bowl, which Gabrielle Girard takes on with precision (she appears back on stage later for the aforementioned mechanical bull/burlesque act). Hannah Grove and Maddox Morfit-Tighe also join the company of acrobats.

Miss Fortuna’s assistants Rachel (Olivia Swoboda-Weinstein) and Stuart (Stefan Swoboda) provide the comedic subplot of the show, serving as her befuddled IT team. Swoboda-Weinstein and Swoboda are gifted physical comedians and acrobats. Their big act is wacky and astounding. Rachel first climbs atop Stuart’s shoulders in a classic two high, but the duo top themselves by adding a giant metal bar to the mix. Swoboda balances it atop his shoulder...and then Swoboda-Weinstein climbs to the top. It’s a magical feat.



Overall, Premonitions Inc. is entertaining. If you like circus-style shows, you’ll enjoy it. The feats of acrobatic artistry genuinely dazzle. But I think the show needs to refine (or eliminate) the storyline. The individual acts work well, but the narrative concept doesn’t come together.

Premonitions Inc. runs in the Kermess Spiegeltent at the Cambria Loop hotel, 32 West Randolph, through January 15, 2027. Tickets are $89-$149, with food and drinks available a la carte at the venue.

Photo Credit: Circensia Chicago LLC

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