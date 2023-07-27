Review: ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY' at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

Nothing like a best friend!

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

The current children’s theatre production at Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre is Elephant and Piggies ‘s “We Are In A Play”. It runs through August 13. It is based on the popular children’s books by Mo Williams, who also wrote the script and the music. Directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller and choreographed by Laura Savage, this colorful, fast paced fun musical will delight children, especially from the ages of 3 to 5. The adults were having a good time as well.

Elephant and Piggie are the “bestus” friends (a word that Piggie and Elephant Gerald made up). They enjoy spending the day together, eating ice cream, and seeing what new adventures the day will bring. Piggie is thrilled that they have been invited to a party given by the Squirrelles. Gerald is also worried something will happen that will make Piggie not like him anymore. She assures him that is not true. Of course, something does happen but Piggie assures Gerald she still likes him. Gerald now knows that Piggie will always be his best friend. The production is 60 minutes. The music is lively and upbeat. The costumes are fun. Returning Marriott actors are Lillian Castillo as Piggie, Lorenzo Rush, Jr. as Elephant Gerald and Patrick Michael Tierney as the Dog and Penguin. The Squirrelles are Brian Bandura, Sara Reinecke and in her Marriott debut, Ciarra Stroud.  At the end of the musical, the audience is a part of the story. If you have been wanting to introduce young children to the theatre, this production at Marriott is exactly the one to see.



