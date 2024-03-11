Review: DEATHTRAP at BrightSide Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two acts, one set and 5 characters.

This is the description of Ira Levin’s comedic-thriller Deathrap. It is running through March 24 at BrightSide Theatre in Naperville. It ran on Broadway for 4 years and was made into a successful film starring Michael Caine, Christopher Reeve and Dyan Cannon. Set in Westport, CT, it is the story of once successful playwright Sidney Bruhl (played convincingly by Scott Kelley), his anxiety ridden but loving wife Myra (Marianne Embree) and a young playwright Clifford Anderson (Tyler Szarabajka in his professional debut). Clifford had been in one of Sidney’s writing seminars. Sidney has received a manuscript from Clifford. To Sidney’s dismay, he realizes it is brilliant and could be a hit. Sidney discusses the situation with Myra on how to make it theirs. Myra is all for collaboration but Sidney has a darker solution. Sidney invites Clifford to their Connecticut converted farmhouse. Thus ensues a series of plot twists, turns, unexpected scenarios and some scenes where there are audible gasps. There is also the engaging Helga ten Dorp (hysterically portrayed by Lisa Braatz) a psychic. Rounding out the characters is Porter Milgrim (John Zimmerman), a family friend and lawyer. Director Jason Harrington has woven a tight knit story which both amuses and frightens the audience. A theatrical film noir. Eric Luchen’s one set design of Sidney’s study is all that is needed. The lighting by Kurt Ottinger adds to the noir feel. The intimate setting of BrightSide makes the audience feel they are in Sidney’s study watching this story unfold. Even if you have seen Deathtrap (most have seen the movie), you will still think it ends differently. That is a good story. Ira Levin’s script is classic. BrightSide has created the perfect noir play. You will not be disappointed. Just don’t jump out of your seat and please try not to scream.