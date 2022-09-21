Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: CLYDE'S at Goodman Theatre

Review: CLYDE'S at Goodman Theatre

The Chicago premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s play runs through October 9, 2022

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

In CLYDE'S, playwright Lynn Nottage posits that salvation comes in the form of a sandwich...in more ways than one. Clyde, an ex-convict, runs her sandwich shop at a truck stop (expressively also referred to as a "liminal space" in the script) with an iron fist and a sharp attitude. She hires fellow formerly incarcerated employees to whip up sandwiches, and along the way, decide what they're going to do next with their lives. Thus, CLYDE'S simultaneously pays homage to the transcendent nature of an excellent meal and also the transcendent experience of working at the sandwich shop. The former is a metaphor more grounded in realism; the latter takes the play into a more elusive state.

While Nottage doesn't shy away from using CLYDE'S to expose some of the flaws within the United States prison system and touch on other dark elements of the characters' lives including homelessness, violence, and drug use, the play is unabashedly a comedy-the real, laugh-out-loud kind. Nottage's characters engage in witty repartee and poke gentle jabs at one another at a rapid fire pace...and no one nails the zingers more than Clyde herself. Under the direction of Kate Whoriskey, Goodman Theatre's ensemble hits the ground running. On opening night, understudy Danielle Davis took on the titular role-she inhabits Clyde's wicked sense of humor impeccably. Clyde's outrageously funny, but she's also slippery. Her most obvious foil is Montrellous (an earnest but not saccharine Kevin Kenerley), who believes in the power of a good sandwich. The good-hearted Montrellous is also the play's sandwich master, and he's constantly dreaming up new combinations to serve at Clyde's. Single mother Letitia (Nedra Snipes) seems eager to get life back on track for herself and her daughter, but she also makes time for fun rapport with Rafael (Reza Salazar) and to spar with Clyde's newest employee Jason (Garrett Young). Nottage's script requires all the characters (less Clyde) to be both humorous and vulnerable. The success of the play depends on the actors finding that variation within the roles and that they do.

Takeshi Kata's set design is an absolute delight, with so many details and surprises. Jennifer Moeller's costume designs align well with each character's personality, and Christopher Akerlind and Justin Ellington's lighting and sound design, respectively, transition between the play's more realistic and ethereal moments.

CLYDE'S has terrific pacing, switching from uproarious moments of humor to more introspective ones as the characters reveal more of their backstories. Tellingly, Clyde herself reveals the least about her background, while Montrellous wears his heart on his sleeve. This contrast-and the explicit reference to the play as "liminal space"-sets up a Freudian dynamic within the script. The Clyde's employees need to decide how they'll use this opportunity to move forward...or not. And while some elements of this id-ego-superego metaphor seem a bit too pronounced in the play, the more gentle message about food's power to transform and inspire always resonates. And the play's tasty sense of humor will leave audiences wanting even more. Like a well-constructed sandwich, CLYDE'S has all the ingredients to deliver an impactful, emotional, and entertaining theater experience.

CLYDE'S runs through October 9, 2022 in the Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, 170 North Dearborn Street. Tickets are $25-$80.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren


Regional Awards


From This Author - Rachel Weinberg

Chicago native Rachel Weinberg has been one of the most frequent contributing editors and critics for BroadwayWorld Chicago since joining the team in 2014. She is a marketing professional specializ... (read more about this author)


Review: THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyReview: THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
September 15, 2022

What did our critic think of THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON at Steppenwolf Theatre Company? Steppenwolf’s season opener THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON is a wild fever dream of a play. James Ijames’s play asks audiences to grapple with the question of who is truly free in America and at what cost do we perpetuate cycles of oppression and abuse, even though they may fall under the guise of forward movement.
Review: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Court TheatreReview: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Court Theatre
September 11, 2022

What did our critic think of ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Court Theatre? Joseph Kesselring's 1941 play ARSENIC AND OLD LACE combines farce, explicitly dark comedy, and a little murder. Director Ron OJ Parson's decision to envision the central Brewster family as a wealthy Black American family gives the play a modern twist.
Interview: Peloton London Cycling Instructor Sam Yo on Bringing Broadway to the BikeInterview: Peloton London Cycling Instructor Sam Yo on Bringing Broadway to the Bike
July 26, 2022

Peloton Studios London instructor and former West End performer Sam Yo has been bringing his unique energy and passion for musical theater to Peloton members since he joined the team as an instructor in 2019. For Peloton members familiar with Sam, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he was every bit as enthusiastic, genuine, and warm in this interview as he seems on the bike. On the heels of his special Andrew Lloyd Webber Peloton Broadway ride last week, I connected with Sam about inviting Peloton members back into the studio for the first time since 2020, some insider secrets on how he programs his Broadway rides, and how his background as an actor informs the immense presence he brings as an instructor.
Interview: Megan Masako Haley of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Pre-Broadway TryoutInterview: Megan Masako Haley of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Pre-Broadway Tryout
July 21, 2022

Andy Sachs, Emily Charlton, and of course, the infamous Miranda Priestly from THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA are back following Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the cult-classic 2006 film...but this time, these iconic characters are taking to the stage in a brand-new musical with music from Elton John, lyrics from Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead, and direction from Anna Shapiro (who many Chicago audiences will know from her tenure at Steppenwolf Theatre Company). Megan Masako Haley takes on the role of Emily. I interviewed Megan early in the preview period for the show’s pre-Broadway Chicago tryout about her experience bringing the character to life and the creative process for this new musical.
Review: GET OUT ALIVE at Haven ChicagoReview: GET OUT ALIVE at Haven Chicago
July 14, 2022

What did our critic think of GET OUT ALIVE at Haven Chicago? Lynette is not afraid to share the vivid, traumatic details of her life with the audience, including her suicide attempt. While I don’t usually provide content warnings for any theater, the way Lynette recounts some of her past experiences is so raw and so detailed that it feels dangerous. I’m all for theater that presents audiences with the opportunity to become uncomfortable and ask questions, but Lynette pushes the limit. Ultimately, it’s clear that the process of writing and performing GET OUT ALIVE was an invigorating experience for Lynette.