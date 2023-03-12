Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: CARMEN at Lyric Opera Of Chicago

Production runs through April 7

Mar. 12, 2023  

She's back.

George Bizet's restless, fiery, free-spirited heroine Carmen is the current production at the Lyric Opera. Mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges in the title role grabs you from the moment of her first entrance in a white dress to the finale in her gorgeous glittering Spanish attire. Her Habanera fills the theatre with her powerful interpretation. She catches the eye of Don Jose (tenor Charles Castronovo) and thus begins the story. Don Jose's sweetheart Micaela (sensitively portrayed by soprano Golda Schultz making her Lyric debut) brings him news that his mother wishes to see him but he is so enamored of Carmen he does not leave. Carmen attacks a woman she works with. To prevent more trouble, Carmen's hands are tied. She tempts Don Jose to cut the ties. He does and she escapes. He is imprisoned for negligence.

2 months later as Carmen is awaiting Jose's release, Escamillo the toreador (Andrei Kymach making his Lyric debut) arrives. He is toasted by the gypsies and he responds with the majestic Toreador Song. Carmen is reunited with Jose. He speaks of duty, she wants freedom and to join the smugglers. Jose becomes involved in a fight with his captain and must join the smugglers because he is now a criminal. He detests this life and has become possessive of Carmen. She is ready for another lover. Micaela arrives to tell Jose his mother dying. She sings begging God to give her courage to bring Jose home (Micaela's Air). Escamillo and Jose meet not knowing each has feelings for Carmen. Upon seeing their fight, Carmen laughs in Jose's face and tells him to go with Micaela. Carmen stays with Escamillo.

The final scene is outside the bull ring with everyone cheering for Escamillo. Carmen is by his side but stays outside the bull ring after Escamillo enters. Don Jose is waiting for her. In this final Duet he reminds her of the love they had. She is not moved by any of his threats or promises. As she tries to enter the bull ring, Don Jose, in his insanely jealous stage, stabs her to death. The crowd and Escamillo exit the bull ring to see Don Jose sobbing over Carmen's body declaring "Carmen! My Carmen! I adore you!"

The Lyric has staged a stunning production both vocally and visually under the direction of Marie Lambert-Le Bihan. Sometimes it is easy for an orchestra to overpower the singers. The Lyric orchestra under the direction of Henrik Nanasi enhances the Bizet score with the performers. The Lyric chorus is under the direction of chorus master Michael Black. Robin Don's set design gives the feel of Seville in 1820. The costumes designed by Robert Perdziola are the right contrast to the set. Carmen's final gown is stunning. The choreography by Stephanie Martinez showed the passion of the people of Seville. This production of Carmen is perfect for opera lovers and those who have not have experienced the opera. Carmen is one of the few operas where most of the score is familiar. Carmen is a classic in every sense of the word. Do not be afraid to see it. Carmen will open your senses to the magnificence of opera. Savor every moment.



From This Author - Tina St. Angelo Wetzel

I live in Naperville IL, a Chicago suburb. Theater and the arts is a passion.  I have been to almost every theater venue in Chicago and the regional theaters including Drury Lane Oakbrook, Mar... (read more about this author)


March 12, 2023

