Review: BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works At The North Shore For The Performing Arts

“Anythin is possible”…..

This is the premise of Brigadoon, the current production by Music Theater Works at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. Lerner and Loewe’s 1947 musical about the mythical Scottish village is given new life by director and board member Sasha Gerritson. Brigadoon is not an oft-performed musical but it is a visit worth retaking.

The simple set design by Ann Davis – a wonderful “stone” bridge with fair amounts of fog – leaves no doubt as to the magic and mystery of this village and its citizens. The subtle but effective lighting by Andrew Meyers adds to the mystical aura of Brigadoon. Jazmin Aurora Medina’s ethereal costume designs really captured the heritage of Scotland. The orchestra under the direction of Micahel McBride filled the theater with the lush score.

The story centers around two New Yorkers, Tommy Albright (Conor Jordan in his MTW debut) and his buddy Jeff Douglas (Zachary Linnert in his MTW debut), Fiona MacLaren (Sarah Obert), the beautiful Brigadoon villager Tommy falls in love with and the ready for anything Meg Brockie (Madison Kauffman) who, unsuccessfully, tries to seduce Jeff. The day Tommy and Jeff arrive, the village is preparing for the marriage of Fiona’s sister Jean (Susannah Harvey) to Charlie Dalrymple (Luke Nowakowski).

The villagers are celebrating with the exception of heartbroken Harry Beaton (Will Leonard) who has been in love with Jean. Tommy and Jeff discover the secret of Brigadoon in the MacLaren’s family Bible. Fiona takes Tommy and Jeff to talk to Mr. Lundie (Timothy Wolf) to explain the miracle that is Brigadoon. The disappearance of the village only to return every hundred years is to protect the citizens from the evils of the world. If any one of the villagers leaves, Brigadoon will disappear into the mist forever.

However, if a stranger wants to stay, it must be because that person loves someone from Brigadoon enough to give up everything and stay with that person because if you love deeply, anything is possible. As the wedding comes to an end and everyone is dancing and celebrating, as Harry is dancing with Jean, he kisses her. The townspeople are horrified and Harry tells them he is leaving Brigadoon and they will all disappear.

A chase ensues to stop Harry. He trips over Jeff’s foot, falls and hits his head on a rock and passes away. Later Jeff confesses this to Tommy and says he feels nothing because he knows it’s a dream. Tommy is not sure if it’s a dream or reality and because of that, he parts ways with Fiona and returns to New York with Jeff. Four months later, Jeff and Tommy are in a bar in New York City discussing what happened in Scotland.

Tommy has been engaged to Jane (Delaney Ashton) for quite a while but keeps putting off the wedding. When Jane starts a conversation with Tommy, Jeff leaves. He is still unsure if Brigadoon was a dream or reality. While Jane is talking to Tommy, some her words bring back memories of Fiona. Tommy realizes he loves Fiona and must go back to Brigadoon. He calls Jeff and they leave New York.

Back in Scotland, at the spot where Brigadoon stood, Tommy begins to doubt the reality until they hear the voices of the Brigadoon villagers singing. Mr. Lundie appears in his sleepwear and a huge smile spreads across his face as he reiterates to Tommy that when you love someone deeply anything is possible. Tommy and Fiona are reunited and as they start across the bridge, Tommy looks back at Jeff and they wave goodbye.

Lerner and Loewe wrote a beautiful story centering on a mythical place but ultimately, about true love and what it takes to find it and what it takes to keep it. Tommy asks the question “why do you have to lose something before you find out what it really means”. A timeless question. If you would like to be transported back to the golden age of musicals, MTW’s Brigadoon is what you are looking for. Your imagination will carry you along on the visit. Enjoy the journey.