Replay Lincoln Park Launches Four-Week Musical Bender REPLAYPALOOZA

The pop up opens Thursday, July 13 and runs through Sunday, August 6.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

Festival season is in full gear, and Chicago's favorite pop-up bar Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., is making sure to bring the vibes with its latest Lollapalooza inspired pop-up: Replaypalooza. Opening Thursday, July 13 and running through Sunday, August 6, this pop-up will bring to life the incredible artists and bands that make up today's diverse music scene, with live DJ sets throughout the month, along with festival-inspired photo-ops throughout the entire bar and music-themed cocktails. Each of the four weeks with have an exciting, new theme, allowing for an experience where everyone's taste in music is satisfied.

“Lollapalooza is always one of the biggest weekends for Chicago every year,” said Mark Kwiatkowski, owner of Replay Lincoln Park. “With our latest pop up, we want to get the party started early and keep the excitement going all month long so festival goers are charged up for this year's lineup!”

The full Replaypalooza lineup is as follows:

Emo Week (July 13-16):

Grab your friends and head bang to angsty anthems and passionate lyrics while tapping into your Emo side with the likes of Fall Out Boy, Blink-182, and My Chemical Romance

Diva Week (July 20-23):

Who runs the world? These girls. The queens of the pop-music scene will be honored during this three night pop up, with the biggest names in pop culture today including Beyonce, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande

The Boys Week (July 27-30):

We are on a roll with a tribute to the best male musicians with extraordinary voices and showmanship including Drake, The Weeknd, and Bad Bunny

EDM Week (August 3-6):

It would not be a homage to Lollapalooza without a week dedicated to EDM. Week four will transport patrons back to Perry's Stage with dance music, trippy visuals, and an atmosphere full of energy with the likes of Shrillex, Daft Punk, and Zeds Dead

To further tap into festival season, local muralists, artists, and additional vendors will be onsite to transform the entire space of the bar with endless photo opportunities.  Themed cocktails will be plentiful, with names such as Sugar Going Down and Black Parade (Emo), Umbrella AA (Divas), After Hours (The Boys), and Robot Rock and Nice Spirits (EDM). Specialty shots will include Single Ladies (Divas) and Cabron (The Boys). Cutwater canned cocktails will also be featured during the run, including a Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Tequila Grapefruit Paloma, and Pina Colada.

Replay Lincoln Park features over 60+ free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball, and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay Lincoln Park invites guests for some festival fun.



