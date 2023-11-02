Remy Bumppo Theatre Company to Present 2024 READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD Series

The series will run from January 22 to February 26, 2024, featuring free readings with a suggested donation.

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company to Present 2024 READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD Series

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has revealed dates for its winter 2024 Readings on Ravenswood series, curated by Artistic Director Marti Lyons and Creative Producer Christina Casano. The series will launch January 22, 2024 and continue through February 26, 2024 on Monday nights at Remy Bumppo's rehearsal space, 1751 W. Grace. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and readings will begin at 7 p.m. Readings on Ravenswood are free to attend with a suggested donation. Reservations for the winter 2024 readings will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 8 at RemyBumppo.org

“This winter, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company will host a reading series celebrating our artists and the plays we love at our home on Ravenswood,” said Artistic Director Marti Lyons (she/her/hers). "I'm thrilled to welcome our audiences into our rehearsal space to hear significant plays of the past and present, and to engage in dialogue with our core ensemble and close collaborators. We invite you to spend some winter evenings with us and enjoy great language, great company and great conversation.”

Creative Producer Christina Casano (she/her/hers) added, “I'm excited to partner with Marti on the curation of this reading series. One of my favorite things about my work as creative producer has been to explore what makes a script right for Remy Bumppo. Our reading series is a way to bring forward the text by centering the story while actors bring the language to life."

All Readings on Ravenswood will take place at Remy Bumppo's rehearsal space at 1751 W. Grace. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and readings will begin at 7 p.m. The 2024 winter series includes:

Monday, Jan. 22 

Dear Elizabeth

by Sarah Ruhl

Directed by Creative Producer Christina Casano

featuring Core Ensemble Member Aurora Real de Asua

Monday, Jan. 29 

Far Away

by Caryl Churchill

Directed by Core Ensemble Member Linda Gillum

featuring Core Ensemble Members Annabel Armour and Aurora Real de Asua 

Monday, Feb. 5

TBA

Monday, Feb. 12

Everybody

by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Katie Lupica

featuring Core Ensemble Members Annabel Armour, Terry Bell, Linda Gillum, Chiké Johnson, Tiffany Renee Johnson and Eduardo Xavier  

Monday, Feb. 19

Two Sisters and a Piano

by Nilo Cruz

Directed by Georgette Verdin 

featuring Core Ensemble Members Charín Álvarez and Eduardo Xavier

Monday, Feb. 26

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

by Will Arbery 

Directed by Artistic Director Marti Lyons

COMING UP NEXT FROM REMY BUMPPO:

Love Song

March 21 – April 21, 2024

Press Opening: Monday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

By John Kolvenbach

Directed by Artistic Director Marti Lyons

Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont

More information at RemyBumppo.org 

Beane has always been different. Joan, his sister, is his only real bridge to the outside world, but she is consumed with her own life, climbing the corporate ladder and sparring with her husband, Harry. When Beane falls madly in love with Molly, Beane's world suddenly expands and the seismic shift forces all of them to reexamine their own relationships and discover new facets of human connection. An off-kilter romantic comedy, Love Song by John Kolvenbach is a quick-witted exploration of the countless complexities of love and the endless capacity of the heart.

ABOUT REMY BUMPPO THEATRE COMPANY

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company expands and enriches their community's view of the world, and their own, by producing both the great plays of the past and the important plays of today. As an ensemble-driven theater company, Remy Bumppo authors a more humane culture that listens to, and seeks to understand, the voices, the ideas and the stories of one another. 




