Remy Bumppo Theatre Company to Present 2024 READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD Series

The series will run from January 22 to February 26, 2024, featuring free readings with a suggested donation.
POPULAR
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has revealed dates for its winter 2024 Readings on Ravenswood series, curated by Artistic Director Marti Lyons and Creative Producer Christina Casano. The series will launch January 22, 2024 and continue through February 26, 2024 on Monday nights at Remy Bumppo's rehearsal space, 1751 W. Grace. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and readings will begin at 7 p.m. Readings on Ravenswood are free to attend with a suggested donation. Reservations for the winter 2024 readings will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 8 at RemyBumppo.org.
“This winter, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company will host a reading series celebrating our artists and the plays we love at our home on Ravenswood,” said Artistic Director Marti Lyons (she/her/hers). "I'm thrilled to welcome our audiences into our rehearsal space to hear significant plays of the past and present, and to engage in dialogue with our core ensemble and close collaborators. We invite you to spend some winter evenings with us and enjoy great language, great company and great conversation.”
Creative Producer Christina Casano (she/her/hers) added, “I'm excited to partner with Marti on the curation of this reading series. One of my favorite things about my work as creative producer has been to explore what makes a script right for Remy Bumppo. Our reading series is a way to bring forward the text by centering the story while actors bring the language to life."
All Readings on Ravenswood will take place at Remy Bumppo's rehearsal space at 1751 W. Grace. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and readings will begin at 7 p.m. The 2024 winter series includes:
Dear Elizabeth
by Sarah Ruhl
Directed by Creative Producer Christina Casano
featuring Core Ensemble Member Aurora Real de Asua
Far Away
Directed by Core Ensemble Member Linda Gillum
featuring Core Ensemble Members Annabel Armour and Aurora Real de Asua
TBA
Everybody
Directed by Katie Lupica
featuring Core Ensemble Members Annabel Armour, Terry Bell, Linda Gillum, Chiké Johnson, Tiffany Renee Johnson and Eduardo Xavier
Two Sisters and a Piano
by Nilo Cruz
Directed by Georgette Verdin
featuring Core Ensemble Members Charín Álvarez and Eduardo Xavier
Heroes of the Fourth Turning
by Will Arbery
Directed by Artistic Director Marti Lyons
COMING UP NEXT FROM REMY BUMPPO:
March 21 – April 21, 2024
Press Opening: Monday, March 25 at 7 p.m.
Directed by Artistic Director Marti Lyons
Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont
More information at RemyBumppo.org
Beane has always been different. Joan, his sister, is his only real bridge to the outside world, but she is consumed with her own life, climbing the corporate ladder and sparring with her husband, Harry. When Beane falls madly in love with Molly, Beane's world suddenly expands and the seismic shift forces all of them to reexamine their own relationships and discover new facets of human connection. An off-kilter romantic comedy, Love Song by John Kolvenbach is a quick-witted exploration of the countless complexities of love and the endless capacity of the heart.
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company expands and enriches their community's view of the world, and their own, by producing both the great plays of the past and the important plays of today. As an ensemble-driven theater company, Remy Bumppo authors a more humane culture that listens to, and seeks to understand, the voices, the ideas and the stories of one another.
Videos
|Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05) PHOTOS
|The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
|COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT’S WORSE THAN THAT
Otherworld Theatre (11/09-11/19)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Sangamon Auditorium (11/16-11/16)
|Midwest Magic Circus
Raue Center For The Arts (11/15-11/15)
|Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol
Writer's Theatre (11/16-12/24)
|GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (2/17-2/17)
|Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/19-12/31)
|Bachelors of Broadway
ECC Arts Center (3/16-3/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You