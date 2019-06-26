Remy Bumppo Announces Casting For HOWARDS END

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company announces casting for the first show of its 2019-2020 season, HOWARDS END, playing August 29 - October 5, 2019 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago.

At the dawn of the 20th century, the independent Schlegel sisters seek to change the world. Audiences will experience the journeys of three different families as they search for love, purpose, and connection against the tide of class, money, and sex in this enthralling world premiere adaptation.

HOWARDS END will feature Remy Bumppo Core Ensemble Member Eliza Stoughton as Margaret Schlegel. This world premiere will also include Terry Bell, Heather Chrisler, Jodi Kingsley, Tommy Malouf, Michael McKeogh, Natalie Santoro, Emily Tate, and Mark Ulrich.

Producing Artistic Director Nick Sandys will be directing this brand new adaptation of E.M. Forster's 1910 novel: "This is a book I have dearly loved since I read it in my teens some 40 years ago and then studied it at university," states Sandys. "This is a story of hope, of reaching across divides, of applied wisdom, of championing the promise of the humanities, and of finding balance. In short, it exemplifies many of the values that Remy Bumppo holds dear. This novel seems so fitting as our first commission, on which we are thrilled to be working with long-time Chicago playwright Douglas Post."

Douglas Post spoke to his excitement about writing Remy Bumppo's first commissioned piece: "I was honored to receive this commission from Remy Bumppo, as they're a company I've long admired for the intelligence of their productions and the vibrancy of their work. From the start, Nick and I have had invigorating conversations about how to bring Forster's book to the stage in a way that serves the source material but also serves the theatrical medium we're moving it into."

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's production of HOWARDS END will be performed August 29 - October 5, 2019 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at www.RemyBumppo.org or by calling the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150.

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 2019-2020 Presenting Sponsor is Geoffrey A. Anderson. Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 2019-2020 Season Sponsors are Nancy and Gene DeSombre and Brenda and James Grusecki.

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company is an ensemble based theatre company that believes in the power and beauty of language, the emotional effects of timeless ideas, and conversation as an agent of change. As our motto think theatre suggests, the plays we produce will make you think - actively - about the complex issues we face as people, as a community, and as humankind.

Since its inception in 1996, the Company has produced a blend of modern classics, new adaptations, and complex contemporary works, all presented in an intimate setting with clarity, wit and passion. We invite audiences to engage directly with the art through conversation with the artists. Remy Bumppo currently serves 1,100 subscribers, plus thousands of single ticket buyers, who come to the theatre from all over Chicago and its suburbs.





