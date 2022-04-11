Remy Bumppo Announces Casting And Design Team For The Year Of Magical Thinking

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the casting and design team for the final show in its 2022 Season, THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING by Joan Didion and directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent. The show will run from April 27 through June 5, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago.

In 2003, Joan Didion's life irrevocably changed when she was stuck with a double tragedy. As she grieves, she finds herself gripped by a magical sense that the deceased could still somehow return. An adaptation of her Pulitzer-prize nominated autobiography, celebrated essayist Didion (Slouching Toward Bethlehem) writes a raw, stupefyingly personal account of loss. Bracingly lucid and spellbindingly poetic, THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING is an honest and unsparing depiction of mourning and a pain that must be looked at to be understood.

THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING will feature Remy Bumppo Core Ensemble Member Annabel Armour. Designs for this production will feature work by Dani Wieder (Dramaturg), Yeaji Kim (Scenic Design), Jos N. Banks (Costume Design), Heather Sparling (Lighting Design), Jeffrey Levin (Sound Design and Original Music) and Paloma Locsin (Properties Design).

Marti Lyons speaks to her excitement around this production: "I am thrilled to conclude our 2022 season with THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING. This book that has been stuck with me for two decades, chronicles Joan Didon's year of unimaginable loss and examines how the mind bends when it refuses to break. This work, which is both adaptive and urgent, is based in the past but resonates fiercely with the present."

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's production of THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING will run from April 27 through June 5, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at www.RemyBumppo.org or by calling the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150.

