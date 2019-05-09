Refuge Theatre Project Announces Search For Artistic Director

Refuge Theatre Project announced today that it has begun a search for a new artistic director as current artistic director Christopher Pazdernik has stepped down from the position that he has held since 2016. During his tenure as artistic director, Pazdernik led the artistic vision of the company choosing Refuge productions and directing many of them including the critically acclaimed productions of High Fidelity: The Musical (Jeff Awards for Best Director and Best Production of a Musical), The Spitfire Grill, The Last Session and Hands on a Hardbody.

"Chris's artistic vision and dedication has helped cement Refuge Theatre Project as a premier arts organization in the Chicagoland area and the storefront theatre community," Executive Director Ross Egan said. "On behalf of the whole company, we thank him and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

"Thank you to Refuge for giving me the opportunity for three years to help create a home in Chicago for under-appreciated and under-produced musicals," Pazdernik added, "However, I am no longer able to volunteer my time in a leadership capacity. I wish Refuge much luck with its future productions." In the immediate future, Pazdernik will focus on his role as casting and company manager at Porchlight Music Theatre as well as directing the 2019 Non-Equity Joseph Jefferson Awards ceremony.

Egan has assembled a committee to search for the new artistic director who they hope to have in place by the end of summer to plan its 2019 - 2020 season. Interested parties may send a resume and a cover letter to Executive Director Ross Egan at ross@refugetheatreproject.com.

ABOUT 2019 YEAR OF CHICAGO THEATRE

Refuge Theatre Project is proud to be part of the 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre, presented by the City of Chicago and the League of Chicago Theatres. To truly fall in love with Chicago, you must go to our theatres. This is where the city bares its fearless soul. Home to a community of creators, risk-takers and big hearts, Chicago theatre is a hotbed for exciting new work and hundreds of world premieres every year. From Broadway musicals to storefront plays and improv, there's always a seat waiting for you at one of our 200+ theatres.

ABOUT REFUGE THEATRE PROJECT

Refuge Theatre Project strives to foster a broader, more accessible theatre community. They promote the production of under-produced, under-appreciated musical theatre in traditional and non-traditional theatrical spaces creating a unique, affordable, only-in-Chicago theatrical experience.

For more information on Refuge Theatre Company go to RefugeTheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You