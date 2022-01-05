Raven Theatre Cancels BEAUTIFUL THING Due to Covid

Raven Theatre today announced it will cancel its upcoming production of Beautiful Thing due to the current surge of the Omicron variant. The production, written by Jonathan Harvey and directed by Mikael Burke, was slated to run February 9 - March 27, 2022 on Raven's East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

In a joint statement, Artistic Director Cody Estle and Managing Director Markie Gray said, "This has been an extremely difficult decision, but at the end of the day the safety of our cast, crew, staff and patrons is our top priority. We thank everyone for their hard work on this production and hope to bring Mikael Burke's vision of this beautiful coming-of-age story to the Raven stage in a future season."

All single ticket buyers and subscribers will be contacted by Raven staff in the coming weeks to confirm refunds, credits or donation of tickets. Patrons are asked to email info@raventheatre.com or call (773) 338-2177 and leave a voicemail with any questions or concerns.

Raven plans to resume performances this spring with the Chicago premiere of Melissa Ross's The Luckiest, directed by Artistic Director Cody Estle. This heartfelt and honest look at the journey of life will play May 4 - June 19, 2022.

