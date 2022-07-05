Raue Center School For The Arts ON STAGE! to Present Two Youth Productions of SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL

Raue Center School For The Arts has announced the casts of RCSA On Stage! summer productions "Seussical Kids" and "Seussical Jr." Based on the beloved works of Theodor Seuss Geisel, more commonly known as Dr. Seuss, "Seussical" tells the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

Although "Seussical Kids" and "Seussical Jr." follow identical storylines, the productions feature different casts. At only 30 minutes long, "Seussical Kids" is the perfect show for families looking for an introduction to live performance and features a cast of RCSA students ages 7-10. "Seussical Jr" runs approximately 60 minutes and features a cast of students ages 12 and up. Either production is guaranteed to have you dancing in your seats with multi-genre-infused musical theatre scores, imaginative set, and vibrant costumes.

At the helm of both productions are RCSA instructors Billy Seger as Director/Choreographer, Alayna DeVar as Music Director, and Savannah Thomas as Assistant Director/Stage Manager. Emily Ostrowski and Becca Robertson step into Stage Manager and Costume Designer roles after leading the first two weeks of RCSA's new summer program, Camp RCSA. Director of Production Jarrod Bainter takes the lead on the productions' technical elements in tandem with Raue Center production staff members Caroline Arana and Commedore Clark. Both productions are produced by Jessica Urban and Kyle Schneider, with Raue Center CEO Richard Kuranda serving as Artistic Director.

"It's so wonderful to see the new program come to life with so many kids! The team has done a fantastic job at our new home of St Mary's," Kuranda said. "We consider ourselves lucky to have been invited in. I'm looking forward to seeing both shows!"

"Seussical Kids'' runs July 8, 2022, at 7 pm, and July 9, 2022, at 1 pm and 4 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for Students. RaueNOW Members receive a 30% discount on tickets. Some restrictions may apply. "Seussical Jr." runs July 15, 2022, at 7 pm, and July 16, 2022, at 1 pm and 4 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults and $7 for Students. RaueNOW Members receive a 30% discount on tickets. Some restrictions may apply. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Details:

● "Seussical Kids" presented by RCSA On Stage!, July 8, 2022 @ 7pm & July 9, 2022 @ 1pm & 4pm

● "Seussical Jr." presented by RCSA On Stage!, July 15, 2022 @ 7pm & July 16, 2022 @ 1pm & 4pm

"Seussical Kids" Cast:



Cat In the Hat - Penny Kim

Thing 1 - Faye Radeni

Thing 2 - Aubrey Williams

Jojo - Allison Wightman

Horton the Elephant - Bobby Schaefer

Gertrude McFuzz - Kennedy Onopa

Mayzie LaBird - Ayla Dempsey

Mr. Mayor - Tyler Sullivan

Mrs. Mayor - Adelaide Daczewitz

Sour Kangaroo - Audrey Molter

Young Kangaroo - Kara Molter

Bird Girls - Maisie Miceli, Ava Richer, & Blakely Voight

Wickershams - Samantha Erwin, Fiona Miceli, & Adeline Morson

Talk Show Host & Judge Yertle the Turtle - John Robert Hull

Vlad Vladikov & Marshal - Frank Truscott

"Seussical Jr." Cast:



Cat In the Hat - Olivia Zak

Jojo - Noah Rea

Horton the Elephant - Joshua Annen

Gertrude McFuzz - Emma McBreen

Mayzie LaBird - Claire Reitz

Mr. Mayor - Derek Walker

Mrs. Mayor - Addyson Rebman

Sour Kangaroo - Sydney Sullivan

Young Kangaroo - Elin Kaye

Bird Girls - Emma Hartwig, Kendra Heidtke, Emma Kim, & Lila Stewart

Wickershams - Ellie Coughlin, Paige Montanye, Maddie Olszewski, & Catherine Rea

The Grinch & Others - Izzabella Jorenby-Behling

Vlad Vladikov & Others - William Burke

Judge Yertle the Turtle & Others - Mia Clifford

Production & Design Team:



Director/Choreographer: Billy Seger

Musical Director: Alayna DeVar

Assistant Director: Savannah Thomas

Lighting Designer: Jarrod Bainter

Costume Designer: Becca Robertson

PSM: Emily Ostrowski

ASM: Savannah Thomas

Director of Production: Jarrod Bainter

Producer: Jess Urban

Producer: Kyle Schneider

Artistic Director: Richard Kuranda

Ticket Options:



Seussical Kids (30 min adaptation) Ticket Price:

Standard Adult: $15

Standard Student: $7

*RaueNOW Membership Adult: $10.50

*RaueNOW Membership Student: $4.90

Seussical Jr. (60 min adaptation) Ticket Price:

Standard Adult: $20

Standard Student: $7

*RaueNOW Membership Adult: $14

*RaueNOW Membership Student: $4.90

Individual RaueNOW and RaueNOW Family Memberships start at just $60. Each membership tier comes with a unique set of benefits, but all members enjoy the following:

● 30% off two single tickets to most Raue Center events

● Exclusive access to our member lounge, 26N

● Early access to newly announced events

● Behind-the-scenes access

● The membership fee is tax-deductible

● RaueNOW Family also includes 25% discount on RCSA classes

For more information, contact James Knight at 815.356.9010 x 14 or email jknight@rauecenter.org.

*Certain fees & exclusions may apply. Ticket prices may vary according to zone and membership status.

Location: Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams Street

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

rauecenter.org

Box Office: 815.356.9212 | 2 pm to 4 pm, Tuesdays - Fridays | Closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday | Open 1 hour

prior to scheduled performances.



About Raue Center For The Arts



Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional showcase theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.