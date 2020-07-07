Raue Center Returns With Comedian Kevin Bozeman

Raue Center for the Arts had announced the re-opening of their doors with their longest running program, Lucy's Comedy! Lucy's LIVE will star one of the Country's most sought after comedians, Kevin Bozeman and feature Comedian, Kevin Fowler at 7pm and 9pm on July 11th, 2020.

"We are taking great precautions with a thorough disinfection process and alternative seatings," says Raue Center's Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "The limited capacity of 50 seats within the entire 800 seat hall will provide ample room to relax and enjoy great comics like Kevin Bozeman and Tyler Fowler. I'm also excited about the live streaming for the show. It's a great deal at 10 bucks!"

Hailing from Chicago, Kevin Bozeman is well known for his smooth and clever style, great smile and contagious laugh. A former Division III college basketball player, Bozeman began his career in stand-up comedy in 1999, inspired by nights on the couch watching "Def Comedy Jam" and challenging his roommate to try performing at an open-mic night.

Nearly two decades later, Bozeman is still onstage, entertaining audiences in clubs and colleges across the country.

In 2000, Bozeman won the Midwest region of the HBO Comedy Competition and went on to compete as a finalist. He performed on Comedy Central's "Premium Blend" in 2003 and then finished second in the Boston Comedy Competition in 2005. Bozeman also appeared as a semi-finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" in 2010. In 2013, he co-starred in the indie film, "Flat Chested," alongside Alicia Witt and Luke Perry.

Bozeman's current special "Clean & Unfiltered" can be seen on the Dry Bar YouTube channel.

"Kevin Bozeman is hysterical with his musings of raising his family in these crazy times. He's been really making a name for himself as one of the nations top comics! It is sure to be a fun evening," Kurnada says. "For those who want to watch from home, virtual tickets are available via our new system which gives you a four camera experience!"

Tyler Fowler's witty and clean brand of stand-up comedy has made him a favorite around Chicago and across the US. Regularly appearing at Zanies Comedy Club, he was recently named among the 'Best Of The Fest' at the 2018 Cleveland Comedy Festival. Tyler, who also does improv, is an expert at Dad Jokes and making excel sheets.

Tyler's debut album "Friends with 401(k) Benefits" premiered #1 on iTunes and Top 10 on the Billboard Comedy Charts.

If you're still unsure about sharing a night with us for a live event, the virtual ticket is the perfect way to stay home and enjoy Lucy's.

Virtual tickets start at $10 per household, and regular tickets start at $35. Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. For more information, visit rauecenter.org.

