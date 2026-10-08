Raue Center Receives Congressional Recognition for 25th Anniversary

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Raue Center For The Arts celebrated a milestone 25 years in the community with a very special visit on October 6, welcoming Congressman Bill Foster to the historic theater for a presentation recognizing Raue Center's accomplishments and lasting impact on McHenry County.

During his visit, Congressman Foster presented Raue Center with Congressional Recognition, celebrating 25 years of bringing live entertainment, arts education, and cultural experiences to the region.

The visit also carried a special connection to the world of theater technology. Before his career in public service, Congressman Foster co-founded Electronic Theatre Controls (ETC) with his brother, Fred Foster, and two fellow University of Wisconsin–Madison students in 1975. What began with the development of theatrical lighting technology grew into a global entertainment technology company. ETC lighting equipment has been used on stages around the world—including on Raue Center's historic stage.

Foster's own history with theater technology made his visit particularly meaningful for Raue Center, where lighting and technical equipment play an essential role in bringing performances to life.

From Broadway-style productions and concerts to comedy, community events, and arts education, Raue Center has spent the past quarter-century establishing itself as a cultural, economic, and educational resource for McHenry County. The nonprofit organization has welcomed more than one million patrons and provided arts experiences to hundreds of thousands of young people throughout its history.

25 YEARS. 25 DAYS. $25,000 MATCHED.

As part of its 25th anniversary, Raue Center has received an extraordinary challenge from an anonymous donor: raise $25,000 in 25 days, and every dollar donated will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

The matching challenge runs through November 1, 2026. That means every gift can go twice as far. A $25 donation becomes $50. A $125 gift becomes $250. Every contribution helps Raue Center continue building the future of the arts in the community.

Raue Center invites the community to help celebrate 25 years of great entertainment close to home by making a gift before the November 1 deadline.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 06 Hrs 59 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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