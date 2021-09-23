Raue Center For The Arts Welcomes Alayna DeVar as New Education Coordinator

Raue Center For The Arts in historic downtown Crystal Lake, is welcoming new staff member, Alayna DeVar as Education Coordinator & Lead Instructor for its new School for the Arts expanded education program scheduled to launch in mid-October.

Alayna holds a degree in Vocal Performance from Millikin University where she studied vocal pedagogy and received excellent ensemble training from her time in the internationally recognized University Choir. She has been teaching private lessons for all ages and skill levels since 2013 and began both music directing and orchestra conducting for musicals in 2014. From 2016-2019 she worked with professional singers at Celebrity Cruises as a vocal director as well as assisted with auditions, casting, and provided background vocals for several in-house production shows. She is also the voice of the elevator and phone systems for three of Celebrity's newest ships.

Alayna occasionally visits Nashville to coach, one client of hers being a winner of The Voice on NBC. While performing seasonally with the professional holiday caroling company "The Merry Maskers," Alayna opened for Pentatonix multiple years in a row and is featured singing live on camera in the movie Office Christmas Party. Alayna is thrilled to join the Raue Center team and looks forward to sharing her skill sets with the Raue Community.

Lessons with Alayna are available for all ages and skill levels. "Prospective students can expect technique-driven vocal coaching for all styles. I like to foster a fun and encouraging environment that focuses on what each individual wants to learn. Although I specialize in belt technique, I am trained in classical, musical theater, ensemble, and pop/rock singing."

In tandem with the launch of Raue Center School of the Arts, the Youth Musical Theatre Ensemble will also be making its premiere in Mid-October. Open to students ages 14-18, YMTE will take place on Tuesday nights and will focus on vocal technique that expands beyond solo singing into small and large group ensemble singing. Additionally, an Adult Musical Theatre Ensemble for ages 21 and up will be offered on Thursday evenings. Geared more toward those who have always wanted to be on stage but never had the chance, AMTE will also incorporate light choreography and a cash bar! Both specialty groups will work on multiple songs over the course of the semester with a final showcase scheduled at the semester's end. For more information or to reserve your slot for either group, email Alayna at rcsa@rauecenter.org.

In addition to vocal training, Raue Center School of the Arts will also provide instrumental music instruction, private and group acting classes, musical theatre dance, and more! For additional details about our education program or to speak with Alayna about lessons, please email rcsa@rauecenter.org.

More information and tickets are available by visiting www.rauecenter.org or by calling the box office at (815) 356-9212.