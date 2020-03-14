Raue Center For The Arts Releases Statement Regarding COVID-19

Raue Center For the Arts has released a statement regarding COVID-19.

Read the statement below:

As you may have heard by now, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has declared a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 250 people for four + weeks (until May 1st) to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

More information is to come on our plans moving forward, but for March 13th and 14th our Box Office lobby is closed. However, Box Office staff will be available by phone (815-356-9212) or email (Boxoffice@rauecenter.org) within Box Office hours.

As you can imagine, we will be handling a lot of inquiries, so we appreciate your patience.

Please check our website for all events as this is a fluid situation and is subject to change.

For those of you who are concerned about Native Gardens and or Sage Programming which straddles the May 1st date, please check the website for all updates and know that future communication will be forthcoming.

We ask that you please contact the Box Office by April 3rd with a decision on your tickets from the following options:

Ticket Voucher: Receive a ticket voucher for the original value of the performance tickets to use for another performance later in the season subject to availability. This voucher is good for use until November 1, 2021. This voucher will be ready for pickup after May 1st.

Donate*: Donate the value of the tickets back to the Center, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Thank you for your support of Raue Center for the Arts , and your understanding. Please take care of yourselves, your families, your neighbors, and your communities.

Thank you, Raue Center for the Arts

*Raue Center is a nonprofit organization. Ticket donations are vital in helping Raue Center sustain operations and education programming during challenging times such as this. Patrons who choose to donate the value of their tickets will be provided with a receipt for tax purposes and our eternal thanks!





