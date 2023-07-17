Rap/R&B Duo It's A Cool Day Release Single 'The Butterfly Effect' And Debut EP

This release is the perfect introduction to the duo's debut EP You're Welcome off of Honest Music.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Photo 2 Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Kokandy Productions' Presents the Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical At The Photo 3 Kokandy Productions' Presents the Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical At The Chopin Theatre
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 4 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE

Rap/R&B Duo It's A Cool Day Release Single 'The Butterfly Effect' And Debut EP

Rap/R&B duo It's A Cool Day kicks things off with their single, and its accompanying promo video, OUT NOW. The track, a chill, melodic exploration of the excitement felt during the early stages of a relationship, is a perfect combination of catchy hooks and smooth verses. With a likeness to Labrinth, Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, Drake, and SZA, it fits well into the direction of modern R&B while maintaining an evident individuality and smart lyricism. This release is the perfect introduction to the duo's debut EP You're Welcome off of Honest Music.

These Chicago natives currently reside on the West Coast. It's A Cool Day is made up of The C.o.o.l, who now lives in Los Angeles and Day Underscore who lives in Las Vegas. The two artists balance each other out. C.o.o.l is a rapper/singer/songwriter/designer and Day is a rapper/singer/songwriter/arranger/producer/studio engineer. Their talents were recognized by music industry veteran Greg "Olskool Ice-Gre" Lewis (Abstract Mindstate), who was the very first A&R of Good Music and a twenty-three year creative collaborator to the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Together, the duo has created a sound described in the bio of their United Masters website as,"...a symphony of lush melodies, beautiful harmonies and soothing overtones that feel like an early afternoon drive on the pacific coast highway." Their mission is to, "...infect the mind, heart, and soul of listeners worldwide with their truth and integrity through song."

"The Butterfly Effect" as well as the group's entire project was produced by Day Underscore. His use of Omnisphere, Kontakt 5, Cubase, Native instruments, and other VST's meld together to create infectious harmonies and beats. Honesty is abound in It's A Cool Day's songwriting, something fostered by Olskool Ice-Gre. The music video (directed by Olskool Ice-Gre), a cool-toned visualization of falling for someone, features both artists lounging with their prospective love interests as they profess their feelings to the camera.

In many ways, "The Butterfly Effect" encompasses all that It's A Cool Day offers their listeners: radio-readiness, relaxed vibes, and optimism.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Theatre School at DePaul University Awards the 2023 Cunningham Commission for Youth Theatr Photo
Theatre School at DePaul University Awards the 2023 Cunningham Commission for Youth Theatre to Jeremy Ohringer

The Theatre School has announced Jeremy Ohringer as the recipient of the 2023 Cunningham Commission for Youth Theatre. Jeremy will begin writing a play for families and young audiences that tells the story of a fifth grader Ben Isaac who discovers a note that sends him on an incredible adventure around the city of Chicago.

2
Get Ready for Destinos: The 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival Photo
Get Ready for Destinos: The 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Latino theater at Destinos, the 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. Discover an exciting line-up of international, U.S., and Chicago-based Latino theater productions that celebrate the richness of Latino culture.

3
Harris Theater for Music and Dance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season With Inaugural Harris Photo
Harris Theater for Music and Dance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season With Inaugural Harris Fest

On Saturday, September 9, the Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater for Music and Dance will host Harris Fest: Music + Dance in the Park, an all-day event spotlighting the dozens of Resident Companies for whom the Harris has been a home base and supportive partner over the past 20 years.

4
Comedian Gina Brillon Comes To The Den Theatre in October Photo
Comedian Gina Brillon Comes To The Den Theatre in October

The Den Theatre has announced a special appearance by Puerto Rican actress, comedian, and writer Gina Brillon, featuring four stand-up performances on October, 13 and 14, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical
Studebaker Theater (6/02-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Catch Me If You Can
The Edge Theater (7/08-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fame
Hemmens Cultural Center (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
Memorial Opera House (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
James M. Nederlander Theatre (8/01-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Improvised Comedy
The Bit Theater (1/06-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stanzi Potenza: Hot Girl Activism
The Den Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Person Place Thing" - Movie Game Show
The iO Theater (7/08-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You