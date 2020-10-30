Random Acts Announces SCARY STORIES Extension Through 11/15

The show will now remain available to stream through November 15.

Random Acts has announced an extension for SCARY STORIES: DARK WEB. The on-demand horror experience will now remain available to stream through November 15 at RandomActsChicago.com. Access for as low as $1.

In SCARY STORIES: DARK WEB, six friends find themselves dealing with a malicious force after stumbling too deep into the dark web. The stream is written by Crystal Skillman (Adventure Time, Mary and Max), Bryan Renaud (Ladies Night of the Living Dead), and Savanna Rae (Daughters of Ire), with shorts by Exal Iraheta, Dana Macel and Deadfi Productions.

The cast of SCARY STORIES includes Colton Adams, Alexandra Alontaga, Gardy Gilbert, Ben F. Locke, Dana Macel, Sarah Patin, Savanna Rae, Bryan Renaud, and Shannon Leigh Webber.

Since launching the pay-what-you-can Random Acts of Horror Festival on October 2nd, the company has reached over 20,000 screens, including viewers in Australia, the UK, Switzerland and Romania. Along with SCARY STORIES: DARK WEB, popular events include Connor Konz' BEETLE'S BATHOUSE and Sophia Lucia's FREAK SHOW CABARET, both of which remain available to stream.

Learn more about SCARY STORIES and Random Acts by visiting RandomActsChicago.com. .

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You