Random Acts Announces RATFest Schedule

Random Acts has announced the schedule for this month's Digital Fringe Festival, RATFest! The Random Acts of Theatre Festival will stream to several channels each night, including Youtube and Facebook. Donations will be accepted, with proceeds going to The Actors Fund.

RATFest launches on Saturday, April 18 with #SafeSpace, a variety niight with comedy, music, poetry, drag and more. On April 19, catch the first evening of Short Films before celebrating 4/20 with Reefer & Madness: A 420 Party. Chicago musical theatre mainstays Garrett Lutz, Max DeTogne, Tina Naponelli and Ben F. Locke join others to celebrate the first year of legal cannabis in Illinois, followed by a screening of the film Reefer Madness! Tell Your Children.

On Wednesday, 4/22, enjoy the charming, full-length documentary Uncle Fun: You're the One directed by Laura Scruggs. On 4/23, cook alongside Taylor's Tacos during their livestreaming Cooking Show. 4/24 features a Drinking Game Screening of Night of the Living Dead. On Saturday 4/25, New York playwright Crystal Skillman premieres her newest play, directed by Hersh Ellis, alongside other new works by Erika Hakmiller, Ben F. Locke, Savanna Rae and Bryan Renaud. The short plays will be followed by a Q&A with Skillman and Ellis.

Closing out RATFest will be a second evening of Short Films followed by another #SafeSpace variety show hosted by comedian Whitney Chitwood. Find the complete list of films, plays and artists at RandomActsChicago.com. All performances will begin streaming at 7:00pm CST.

Random Acts has fostered approachable art in Chicago since 2015. Notable productions include STRANGEST THINGS! THE MUSICAL, COLUMBINUS, and the 25th Anniversary Reading of THE LARAMIE PROJECT directed by Jason Gerace. Through the #SafeSpace series, the company has raised funds for dozens of organizations including Planned Parenthood, Trans Lifeline, RAICES and more. The company includes Alexandra Alontaga, Ali Bailey, Colleen DeRosa, Mariah Furlow, Angelica Grace, Rasell Holt, Nora Lise Ulrey, Ben F. Locke, Shawn Laudell, Ayssette Muñoz, Savanna Rae, Bryan Renaud, Brandon Rodriguez, Becca Russo, Christian Siebert, and Shannon Leigh Webber.

RATFEST AT A GLANCE

All performances begin at 7:00pm CST

Saturday, April 18: #SafeSpace Variety Show

Sunday, April 19: Short Films

Monday, April 20: Reefer & Madness 420 Party

Wednesday, April 22: Uncle Fun: You're the One (Documentary)

Thursday, April 23: Taylor's Tacos Cooking Show

Friday, April 24: Night of the Living Dead Screening & Drinking Game

Saturday, April 25: Short Plays

Sunday, April 26: Short Films Night 2

Monday, April 27: #SafeSpace Variety Show Night 2





