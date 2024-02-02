REBIRTH OF VENUS Burlesque Show to Take Place at Greenhouse Theatre on February 17

Join Red Hot Annie's Burlesk Magick production course graduates, and special guests.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

REBIRTH OF VENUS Burlesque Show to Take Place at Greenhouse Theatre on February 17

Witness the Rebirth of Venus in Chicago. Come #InfluenceHer in an interactive Valentine's Day burlesque show! Saturday the 17th of February 2024. Doors open at 7.30pm for our Valentine's Day burlesque show.

At the Greenhouse Theater (2257 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614). Join Red Hot Annie's Burlesk Magick production course graduates, and special guests. For a night of mythology and mischief. In… Rebirth of Venus, #InfluenceHer.

Led by Chicago's own burlesque Goddess. Author of “The Becoming Burlesque Workbook”, Red Hot Annie. Our show features a cornucopia of local talent. Including Valencia Vexx, Ronnie Rouge, Patsy the Peach. And in their burlesque debuts, our Stage Kittens, Liesel and Ayluria! With out of town and international cast. Our Venus, Tess, descending from the Heavens of Washington DC. And Eilidh Ellery, joining us (virtually) from across the pond in bonnie Scotland. And more surprises yet to come!

With a 90 minute run-time. Our show follows Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love and Beauty's Baddie 2.0 rebrand. As we scroll through our social media timeline of brilliant burlesque acts. Vote to #InfluenceHer through audience interaction games. And right swipe to share your Tribute$, Tips, Prayers and Likes.

Buy your tickets from the Greenhouse Theater Box Office: Click Here. Or direct from Red Hot Annie, at: https://redhotannie.com/burlesque_shows_chicago/




