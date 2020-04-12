QUARANSTREAM THEATRE FESTIVAL Launches This Week With Artists From Around The World

The QuaranStream Theatre Festival is a week-long virtual festival of short plays and performances created specifically for live-streaming. Each show is created, directed and performed by theatre artists around the world; all from the safety of their homes! During the festival, over 70 artists will take the virtual stage to showcase their creative quarantine innovations! From love stories and revolutions, to puppets and dance - all the way to a folk opera, there is bound to be something for everyone!

The festival is produced by a collection of Chicago theatre artists seeking to reimagine the way theatre is created, and to provide opportunity and support for artists put out of work by the unprecedented COVID-19 shutdowns and layoffs.

Stream the festival each night at the QuaranStream Facebook Page from April 12-18th. Recordings of all performances will be available on Facebook until April 20th. A full festival lineup and schedule can be found on all QuaranStream social media pages.

The QuaranStream Theatre Festival is free for all to stream and enjoy. In place of selling tickets, the producers are raising funds through a GoFundMe to compensate all artists who participate. Consider donating to the fundraiser as a direct way to contribute to the financial well being of artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All funds raised will be equally distributed among participating artists.

Full Schedule:

Monday, April 13th - 8PM CST

- Lorna in the Laundry Room by Kathleen Coudle-King

- Clown by Mary Athena

- Dear Neighbor by Allie Costa

Tuesday, April 14th - 7PM CST

- Virus Virus Virus Virus Virus Virus Virus by Jared Michael Delaney

- The Sun Goes Down by Coleman

- Rising Sophomore by John Minigan

- is it 2 l8 now 2 say srry / BabyI'mSorry{I'mNotSorry}BabyI'mSorry{I'mNotSorry}/it's 2 l8 2 apologize IT'S 2 L8 /// Tish /|/| TRY~CRY~WHY~TRY by Kevin Ritter

Wed, April 15h - 7PM CST

- Cape Time by Emily Hageman

- The Art of Making Trouble, or Revolution in the Time of Quarantine by Jacob Hoover

- X-Stream: An Online Play Reading About Reading Plays Online by Casandra Vasquez

- Dialogue by Alaina Wilson and Rourou Ye

Thursday, April 16th - 7PM CST

- Popcorn by Anna Evtushenko

- Justin and Chloe K-I-S-S-I-N-G by MJ Kang

- This is Normal by Kirsten Baity

Friday, April 17th - 8PM CST

- A.L.I.C.E.'s Adventures in Hologram by thnkü4sex

Saturday, April 18th - 4PM CST

- The Barter by Jeff Stolzer

- Spread by Russell Nichols

- To See and Be Seen by John Mabey

and again Saturday, April 18th - 6PM CST

- Spoiled Milk by Eric Grant

- Who's Zooming Who? by Aislinn Frantz

Festival Title: QuaranStream Theatre Festival

Dates: April 12 -18th

Where to watch: https://www.facebook.com/QuaranStreamTheatre/live_videos/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You