Pride Films And Plays To Produce Chicago Premiere Of Allan Baker's DEX & ABBY

Pride Films and Plays will stage the Chicago premiere of DEX & ABBY - a new comedy by playwright Allan Baker. When two men fall in love, what happens if their pets don't get along?

Dex and Abby are dogs with unique personalities, and when their owners move in together, all four members of the family have to figure out the rules of this new territory. Funny, touching, and a heartwarming tribute to our relationship with our furry best friends, DEX & ABBY is a comic delight.

The dogs of the title will be played by human actors and the audience will hear the dogs converse with each other. Daniel Washelesky, who previously assistant directed AFTERGLOW with Pride Films and Plays, will direct a cast to be announced.

DEX & ABBY will play from February 20 through March 29, in a time slot originally planned for Pride Films and Plays's US Premiere of THE PASS, which has been rescheduled for July 2 - August 9, due to scheduling conflicts. DEX & ABBY, which received its world premiere at the Ground Floor Theater of Austin, Texas in May of 2019, will be performed on the Broadway stage at the Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway. The press opening is Monday, February 24, 2020, following previews from Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23.

Washelesky, a Chicago-based director and dramaturg with assistant direction and script supervision credits at Steppenwolf Theatre , explains his attraction to the project. He says, "I've always been a dog person. The way that some people gush over babies is how I am with puppies. So it's a real treat (no pun intended) to work on this play, because it does such a wonderful job of exploring the depths of the owner-pet relationship: the joy, the frustration, the humor, the sadness, and most of all, the love. DEX & ABBY is a poignant comedy that will make you wonder what your dogs really think of your love life--and make you hug them a little tighter when you get home."





