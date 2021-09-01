Porchlight Music Theatre Partners With Ambassador Chicago For The Latest BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD

Ambassador Chicago, a JDV by Hyatt Hotel, in collaboration with Porchlight Music Theatre, announces a special performance at the hotel-part of Porchlight's popular "Broadway in Your Backyard" series-on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-show cocktail reception and then the show kicks off at 7 p.m. The 90-minute show features Porchlight singers performing beloved Broadway standards celebrating family, friends, community and inspiration from shows such as In the Heights, The Music Man, The Wiz and Wicked.

"We are thrilled to join forces with our neighbor, Porchlight Music Theatre, on this engaging and entertaining community event," says Jenna Haymond, director of sales & marketing for Ambassador Chicago. "As we wrap up the summer season, we look forward to welcoming guests and community members in a safe way to this fantastic performance that's sure to bring fun, laughter, and camaraderie."

In June of 2021, Porchlight Music Theatre made its triumphant return to live, in-person shows with its "Broadway in your Backyard" outdoor concert series, bringing people together with music and joy at a time when many needed it most. Since its outset, the series, directed by Porchlight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Weber and music direction by Justin Akira Kono, has broken attendance records across Chicagoland. The September 28 appearance stars Chicago performers Satya Chavez, Nik Kmiecik, Michelle Lauto and Lorenzo Rush Jr.

The performance at Ambassador Chicago will take place on the hotel's 17th floor Astor Terrace, which features both indoor and outdoor space with sweeping views of the city's magnificent skyline. Attendance is limited to only 75 people and guests are invited to enjoy a pre-show cocktail reception beginning at 6:30 p.m., which includes light appetizers, red and white wine, and one signature cocktail, followed by the 90-minute show beginning at 7 p.m. with no intermission.

"It is only appropriate that a show celebrating community and friendship makes an appearance at Ambassador Chicago as this legendary hotel is in the same community as The Ruth Page Center for the Arts where we perform our productions," added Weber. "All of us are excited to perform here, in a venue that is synonymous with entertainment having hosted top celebrities throughout its remarkable history."

Tickets to this one-night-only event are $45 and can be purchased online here.

For more information about Ambassador Chicago, visit ambassadorchicago.com, and to learn more about Joie de Vivre Hotels, visit jdvhotels.com. For more information about Porchlight Music Theatre and upcoming events, please visit porchlightmusictheatre.org.