Porchlight Music Theatre Announces New Dates For BLUES IN THE NIGHT; Postpones CLEAR and PASSING STRANGE

Due to the current virus surge in Chicago and out of an abundance of caution regarding the public health concerns for artists and audiences, Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre announces its three events scheduled for January and February 2022: Blues in the Night, Clear, A New Musical Experience and Porchlight Revisits Passing Strange have been rescheduled to later this year, new dates for Blues in the Night are listed below, new dates for Clear, A New Musical Experience and Porchlight Revisits Passing Strange are to be announced. Tickets are now on sale for all new dates and current ticket holders may reschedule, make a tax-deductible donation or receive a refund. The Porchlight Music Theatre box office will reach out to current ticket holders over the next two weeks and may be reached at 773.777.9884. New dates:

Blues in the Night

Conceived by Sheldon Epps

Directed and Choreographed by Kenny Ingram

Music Directed by David Fiorello

Associate Music Director and Conductor Maulty Jewell IV

Assistant Choreographer Ariel Dorsey

NEW DATES: February 9 - March 13

NEW PRESS NIGHT: Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Performance schedule: Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. matinee Thursday, Feb. 17 (there is no Saturday performance, Feb 12 and no 7 p.m. performance Thursday, Feb. 17)

The Blues is one of America's original art forms and Chicago was the home to some of the greatest Blues performers ever. Set in a history-filled hotel on Chicago's south side one fateful night in the late 1930s, this Tony Award-nominated celebration interweaves the stories of three women who share their highs and lows of romance through the iconic songs of Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Alberta Hunter, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and others.

Clear, A New Musical Experience

Staged Reading

Written by Paul Oakley Stovall

Directed by Kenny Ingram

NEW DATE: TBA - Spring 2022

Clear is a new, original musical from Paul Oakley Stovall, a Chicago-based artist who is currently performing as "Washington" in the national tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton and who also worked as a member of the Obama administration. Clear was born when he fused his personal life experience with his life-changing political odyssey as part of the Obama administration. He created Clear for everyone who wants to say yes to life, continue searching for joy and live in their truth.

Clear is a spiritual quest in a decidedly computerized time fusing music, memory and pure love to remind all how best to live life. It sings a tale of destiny, luck and the commonality of the human experience. From the slave castles of Ghana to the winding streets of Istanbul; from the banks of the river Seine to a star-filled night sky over the suburban Midwest, these storytellers continue to discover that change is inevitable and clear.

Porchlight Revisits: Passing Strange

Lyrics and Book by Stew

Music by Heidi Rodewald and Stew

Directed by Donterrio

Music Directed by Justin Akira Kono

Choreographed by Terri K Woodall

NEW DATES: TBA - Spring 2022