Porchlight Music Theatre Announces 2020 - 2021 Season Update

Porchlight Music Theatre announced today that its 2020 - 2021 season has been postponed to 2021 - 2022. Due to the unknowns that currently exist concerning the pandemic and reopening guidelines, Porchlight will be moving its scheduled 2020 - 2021 season productions to the 2021 - 2022 season.

This includes on the Mainstage:

Legally Blonde,

Titanic and

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee;

and the Porchlight Revisits productions:

Assassins,

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and

Do Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?



These productions will be presented at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, one year later than originally planned.

Pochlight's current season ticket holders will be contacted directly with a list of possible options including donation, transferring the balance to the 2021 - 2022 season, credit or refund by June 26.

"Honestly, just like you, we are waiting for answers from the city, state and federal governments as to when we and other Chicago-area theatres can reopen," said Executive Director Jeannie Lukow. "We continue to monitor public health recommendations as they pertain to our live theatre gatherings, and we are talking to many among our Porchlight family about when they might feel comfortable returning to the theatre. At this point, we are planning to make decisions on a rolling basis, so we can retain the flexibility to bring our audiences the best programming options that are available and allowable at the time."

New performance events for the 2020 - 2021 season, including virtual and possibly live attendance options, will be announced as single-ticket events closer to those on-sale dates.

Porchlight continues to offer virtual entertainment including "Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable" with host Artistic Director Michael Weber, "Porchlight By Request," "Movie Musical Mondays" and other options for music theatre fans of all ages through its social media channels. In addition, Porchlight is also finalizing details for an August virtual fundraiser, PorchlightPalooza, celebrating its 25th Anniversary with Joel Grey in a three-day, entertainment-packed extravaganza.



