Porchlight Announces PorchlightPalooza - A Three Day Fundraising Festival Featuring A Conversation With Joel Grey, Performances, Raffles, and More

Porchlight Music Theatre announces a new three-day celebration in honor of its 25th Anniversary, PorchlightPalooza, Friday, Aug. 21 - Sunday, Aug. 23. PorchlightPalooza includes performances, shared memories and more with each night culminating in a virtual program celebrating a different theme building to the Sunday night interview with Broadway icon Joel Grey. PorchlightPalozza will be broadcast FREE on Porchlight's Facebook page (link), YouTube Live, and its event page.

"Due to COVID-19, our 2020 ICONS Gala, scheduled for March, had to be cancelled," said Co-chair Donna La Pietra. "WIth PorchlightPalooza we are able to celebrate Porchlight's 25 year history, see performances by Chicago's top music theatre artists, and share a fun conversation with Joel Grey."

Co-chair Deann Bayless continued, "We are hoping that everyone is as excited as we are to be part of PorchlightPalooza. This three-day virtual festival commemorates all that Porchlight is known for and includes so many surprise guests and performances. We hope you will join us and say 'Happy Anniversary' to Porchlight!"

In addition to star-studded interviews, unforgettable performances and original virtual content, there is also a raffle that features four prizes: a private tour for eight of Rick and Deann Bayless' garden with drinks and snacks; a private tour for eight on the 65-acre grounds of Bill Kurtis and Donna LaPietra's Mettawa home complete with wine and lunch, a Carribean vacation with two, round-trip economy airfare tickets and a three-night stay for two in an Ocean View Studio Suite at Rosewood Baha Mar with daily breakfast at Malam Indian Grill & Cellar and a Chicago Staycation!

Raffle tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. for $50/ticket and $100 for 3 tickets and will be available on the PorchlightPalooza event page.

PorchlightPalooza schedule, as of June 22, includes:

Friday, Aug. 21 - 7 p.m. CDT

Celebrating Porchlight Music Theatre's 25 year history as Chicago's home for music theatre-with songs from throughout the years and a kick-off from co-chairs Deann and Rick Bayless and Donna LaPietra and Bill Kurtis.

Saturday, Aug. 22 - 7 p.m. CDT

The second night of PorchlightPalooza celebrates Porchlight's commitment to showcasing emerging artists and nurturing young audiences, the presentation of the Luminary Award to Elaine Cohen and Arlen D. Rubin and more surprises!

Sunday, Aug. 23 - 7 p.m. CDT

Join the 2020 ICON Award recipient Broadway legend Joel Grey for an intimate conversation with Bill Kurtis Aug. 23 - 7 p.m. CDT, via ZOOM, featuring highlights from Grey's career, performances from Porchlight favorite talents and surprise appearances from artists saluting Grey's influence on music theatre!

PorchlightPalooza's premier sponsors are Allstateand Jean Klingenstein. More information on PorchlightPalooza events and how to donate to this 25th Anniversary celebration may be found at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

